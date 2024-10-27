NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canadiens, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Blues, Senators

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct. 26, 2024), are the Montreal Canadians exploring trade options? If so, who will they give up to make it happen? Meanwhile, former Edmonton Oilers’ Philip Broberg plays lights out in St. Louis. He has registered seven points in nine games. Rumors are starting again with the Toronto Maple Leafs about a potential trade. Who would move? Finally, give Linus Ullmark credit. He didn’t blink when it came to shoulder the blame for his Senators’ loss Friday night. Can he bounce back after returning from an injury?
Montreal Canadiens Weigh Trade Options for Grit and Defensive Depth
The Montreal Canadiens are exploring trade opportunities to add a gritty forward and strengthen their defense but are wary of moves that may disrupt their long-term strategy. GM Kent Hughes is focusing on salary-matching trades and is unlikely to overpay, indicating he seeks players who align with the team’s core and future vision.
Elliotte Friedman offered an update on what the Canadiens are looking for.
Can the Canadiens find the reinforcements they need without sacrificing their future?
Read More than the recap here.
Philip Broberg Flourishes with the Blues After Leaving Oilers
Defenseman Philip Broberg has found a fresh start with the St. Louis Blues after leaving the Edmonton Oilers, where he struggled with limited ice time and development frustrations. Thriving in his natural position, Broberg is on a scoring streak and has contributed to the Blues’ early success.
Will Broberg’s success in St. Louis serve as a lasting reminder to the Oilers of what they missed out on?
Are the Toronto Maple Leafs on the Brink of a Trade?
There’s been much discussion about trade possibilities for the Toronto Maple Leafs following an increase in scout presence at a recent game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. David Kämpf emerged as a potential trade piece due to his defensive versatility and manageable cap hit, while Calle Järnkrok and the team’s defensive depth were also evaluated. However, is a trade unlikely due to salary cap constraints unless the right circumstances arise?
Could these recent scouting rumors hint at an imminent move for the Leafs?
Linus Ullmark Takes Accountability After Senators’ Loss to Golden Knights
Following a 6-4 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark delivered a candid post-game interview, taking full responsibility for the loss. He accepted that his play fell short and emphasized the importance of reliable goaltending for the team’s success. Ullmark’s commitment to accountability shares his high standards. and may
Will Ullmark’s honest self-reflection inspire his teammates to improve their play?
