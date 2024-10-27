Jets Remarkable Streak Continues: What Are the Takeaways?

The Winnipeg Jets continued their remarkable start to the season with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. The win extends their unbeaten streak to eight games. Led by strong performances from Kyle Connor and Mason Appleton, who each had a goal and an assist, the Jets remain perfect to start the season.

With this victory, the Jets have won 16 straight regular-season games, a feat only achieved thrice in NHL history. Winnipeg’s power play is ranked No. 1 in the league. It played a crucial role in the win. At the same time, the Flames struggled to generate offensive pressure on the man advantage.

Takeaway One: Jets’ Historic Streak Continues

With their eighth straight win to start the season, the Jets are in elite company. They have joined only three other teams in NHL history. Winnipeg has now won 16 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to the 2023-24 season. This momentum suggests that the Jets are a force to be reckoned with this year. The team’s confidence appears to be building with each game. The streak will be tested against tough opponents, starting with the Maple Leafs in their next game.

The nice thing about going 8-0-0 to start the season is that the Jets have banked critical points in the standings. They’ve allowed for lulls in the season and while they won’t likely take their foot off the gas pedal, should they lose one or two games, it’s not a huge issue. That kind of peace of mind is invaluable.

Takeaway Two: Power Play Powers the Jets

Winnipeg’s power play has been a game-changer this season, and it showed up again against Calgary. Ranked 22nd last season, the Jets’ power play has leaped into the league’s leadership. Their 2-for-4 performance in this game raises their season record to an impressive 10-for-23.

Cole Perfetti’s power-play goal in the third period, assisted by a Flames penalty, ultimately broke the 3-3 tie and gave Winnipeg the lead. This strength on special teams has been crucial for the Jets. It adds a reliable dimension to their game that they can lean on when the pressure is high.

Eric Comrie found a way to get past a few blunders for the Jets and shut the door versus the Flames

Takeaway Three: Flames’ Power Play Struggles Despite Sharangovich’s Return

Calgary’s power play has been one of their weakest areas early in the season, and Saturday’s game highlighted that struggle. Despite Yegor Sharangovich‘s return from injury, the Flames went 0-for-4 on the power play. They generated only one shot and conceded a short-handed goal.

In contrast to Winnipeg’s efficiency, Calgary could not capitalize on these opportunities. Calgary must address that slump on the man advantage. They won’t be able to bounce back from two straight losses if they can’t.

What’s Next for the Jets?

The Jets will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, looking to extend their winning streak and remain undefeated. Can Winnipeg continue its remarkable power play success and hold its perfect record against tougher opponents? For Calgary, finding answers on the power play will be crucial if it hopes to turn things around in the challenging Pacific Division.

Related: Who’s Had a More Impressive Start: Flames or Jets?