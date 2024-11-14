In the NHL Trade Talk Recap from Nov. 13, the big stories surround the Boston Bruins’ inconsistent start and what GM Don Sweeney might be considering for moves. Is it coaching-related or roster-related?

In Edmonton Oilers news, how close did Connor McDavid come to scoring his 1000th point? The Islanders’ game marked head coach Kris Knoblauch’s first anniversary with the team. What makes him such an interesting (and a good) coach? Finally, what’s the team to do with Jeff Skinner? He has a no-move clause, but he’s not adapting to the Oilers’ playstyle.

The Nashville Predators are playing far worse than expected, and rumors of a rebuild exist. Will the team keep Ryan O’Reilly? Would an old team be a good fit?

Finally, is there any chance the great Sidney Crosby might move away from Pittsburgh? If he did, would Nashville be a mutually beneficial fit? Why does hockey insider Kevin Weekes think it might be?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 13

Bruins GM Don Sweeney Eyeing Major Moves As Team Struggles

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney might consider significant roster changes as the team grapples with unexpected struggles and tension between head coach Jim Montgomery and his players. Rumors point to Sweeney potentially targeting a scoring winger or even pursuing another top-six center, with Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras among the names floated. With the Bruins’ performance raising concerns, could a shake-up be on the horizon?

Could the Bruins’ next big move be just around the corner?

Oilers Limited in Options with Struggling Jeff Skinner

Jeff Skinner’s offensive struggles have caused the Edmonton Oilers to consider what to do. However, moving him is not an option with a full no-move clause. Skinner’s game-time is decreasing as head coach Kris Knoblauch struggles to fit him into the Oilers’ north-south style of play, contrasting with Skinner’s east-west preference. With little room for adjustment, can Skinner adapt to regain his ice time?

Could Ryan O’Reilly Return to the Maple Leafs If the Predators Rebuild?

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Ryan O’Reilly left a memorable impact during his brief tenure, helping the team secure their first playoff series win in nearly two decades. Now, with the Nashville Predators, rumors of a potential rebuild in Nashville have some fans wondering if a trade could bring him back to Toronto. His leadership, playoff experience, and versatile play style could be exactly what the Leafs need for a deeper postseason push.

Could a second stint with the Maple Leafs be in the cards for O’Reilly? Would he boost Toronto’s needs?

Draisaitl’s OT Goal Seals Oilers’ 4-3 Win Over Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders in a nail-biting 4-3 overtime win. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals, including the game-winner. Connor McDavid also dazzled with a goal and three assists, leaving him just one point shy of his 1,000-point milestone. The victory marked the first anniversary of head coach Kris Knoblauch’s tenure. Can McDavid reach the 1,000-point milestone in the Oilers’ next game against the Nashville Predators?

Celebrating Kris Knoblauch’s First Year as Oilers Head Coach

In more about the Oilers, Knoblauch’s journey to becoming the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers is a story of hanging in there, sacrifice, and dedication. From his days as a University of Alberta student to leading the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season, Knoblauch’s educational background and unique coaching style have proven transformative.

Will Knoblauch’s leadership help the Oilers make another run for the Stanley Cup this season?

Could Sidney Crosby Find a New Home with the Predators?

Kevin Weekes recently speculated on NHL Network that Nashville could be an intriguing destination if Sidney Crosby considered leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins. Weekes highlighted Nashville’s need for a left-handed center. The franchise has strong ownership and a promising roster. Could Crosby fit there? Would the fit be mutually beneficial? All that said, Crosby’s legacy commitment to Pittsburgh makes a move unlikely unless circumstances significantly change.

Would Crosby consider leaving the Penguins, or is he too rooted in Pittsburgh’s legacy?

