Oilers Quick Hits: Thrilling 4-3 OT Win Over Islanders

In a thrilling overtime victory, the Edmonton Oilers defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 on Tuesday night. Leon Draisaitl scored twice, including the game-winning goal in OT, while Connor McDavid added a goal and three assists, bringing him just one point shy of the 1,000-point milestone. Here’s a quick breakdown of the game and the top Oilers’ performances.

The Oilers started strong, building a 3-1 lead by the third period. However, the Islanders surged back, scoring with their goalie pulled and just under three minutes left to send the game to overtime. In OT, McDavid fed the puck to Draisaitl, who buried it from a tough angle past Islanders’ goalie Ilya Sorokin, securing the win.

The win also marked the first anniversary of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch’s tenure with the team. Knoblauch’s tenure has been impressive. He entered his 85th game with a strong 53-25-6 record. He upped the total with the victory.

Key Players for the Oilers

There were four key players for the Edmonton Oilers on the evening. No surprise, the team was led by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Evan Bouchard showed up and added his skill to the mix. At the same time, although goalie Stuart Skinner allowed the goals to let the Islanders tie the game, he still hung in there and delivered a solid effort.

Key Oilers Player One: Leon Draisaitl

Draisaitl scored in the second period with a power-play goal and ended it with the game-winner in overtime. His standout performance included two goals and two blocked shots, bringing his season totals to 12 goals and 20 points in just 16 games. His third multi-goal game of the season continues to highlight his scoring ability.

Key Oilers Player Two: Connor McDavid

With four points (one goal, three assists), McDavid was electric on the ice, pushing his career points total to 999. After battling some inconsistency early on, he has seven points in his last two games. Thursday’s game against Nashville could see him reach the 1,000-point milestone, making him the fourth-fastest player in NHL history.

McDavid and Knoblauch are leading the Oilers.

Key Oilers Player Three: Evan Bouchard

Bouchard racked up three points, scoring a goal and assisting on two others. He played a crucial role in the Oilers’ offense, recording eight shots on goal, three blocked shots, and even setting up a power-play goal. This was a much-needed boost after going scoreless in his previous four games, and he now has 10 points on the season.

Key Oilers Player Four: Stuart Skinner

Skinner made 19 saves on 22 shots, showing resilience despite allowing three goals. Although his performance has been inconsistent, Skinner has won two of his last three starts. His record now stands at 5-5-1 with a 3.22 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

Key Islanders Players

Anders Lee scored two goals for the Islanders, while Kyle Palmieri added a goal and an assist. Palmieri is now the Islanders’ scoring leader. But perhaps one of the best players on the ice last night was the Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin. He kept his team in the game with 38 saves, though he ultimately couldn’t hold off the Oilers’ attack in overtime.

Looking Ahead for the Oilers

The Oilers will aim to build on this momentum when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The spotlight will be on McDavid as he seeks his 1,000th career point, adding to his growing legacy. Meanwhile, the Islanders will look to bounce back in Vancouver.

Related: Oilers Have Only One Play to Make with a Struggling Jeff Skinner