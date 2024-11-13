Maple Leafs Activate Jani Hakanpaa From LTIR, Ready To Play?

As per a statement by the team’s PR department on Wednesday, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpää has been recalled from an LTIR conditioning loan and activated from LTIR. It appears the big man is ready to go and could play with the team for the first time when they take on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Hakanpaa hasn’t played an NHL game since March 16. A serious injury made him questionable to every play again when the Maple Leafs signed him as a free agent this past offseason. But, he’s been working through the injury and rehabbing with the intention of making a return. The team and the player are about to test out how durable he’ll be.

Earlier this week, GM Brad Treliving said, “Hakanpaa’s still gotta get final clearance here after [the conditioning loan], but touch wood, everything seems to be moving in the right direction on that one too.” Hakanpaa played two games with the Toronto Marlies this season and things held up, even though he didn’t score any points. Craig Berube hinted that Hakanpaa might get a couple more games down in the AHL. Wednesday’s statement seems to indicate the organization decided two was enough.

What Will the Maple Leafs Blue Line Look Like With Hakanpaa?

The Maple Leafs blue line core now looks like it could be Morgan Rielly with Hakanpaa, Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev, and then Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Connor Timmins on the third pair.

As for what roster changes might be coming to make room for all of the healthy bodies that are starting to become available, there has been talk of a trade or two out of Toronto. It will be intriguing to see if that chatter picks up. However, other injuries might have slowed the need for a deal. As per PuckPedia, with Hakanpaa activated, the Leafs now have $732K Cap Space remaining in LTIR with 23 active players IR: Matthews, Pacioretty LTIR: Mermis, Jarnkrok.”

