Possible Marner Trade Options for Maple Leafs Popping Up

If the Toronto Maple Leafs lose Mitch Marner, either through free agency or by trading his rights this summer, the team will need to seek a replacement option. Some believe the Leafs will not focus on one player, but try to change the “DNA” of the roster by targeting a different mix. Having said that, some fairly prominent names are popping up in the rumor mill that may intrigue Toronto.

Jason Robertson Could Be on the Market

The crew from Daily Faceoff recently noted that the Dallas Stars might be looking for more change beyond just firing their coach Peter DeBoer, which they did on Friday. Frank Seravalli noted, “I think everyone thinks there’s going to be some kind of change. Jason Robertson’s name was floating out there …” He added, “So a lot is happening in Big D after the Oilers knocked them out in the Western Conference Final for the second year in a row.”

There is a belief that the Stars want to make some adjustments, while also freeing up cap space (they only have $5 million). If they prioritize keeping Mikael Granlund or chasing someone like Aaron Ekblad, they need to move money. The Leafs could land Robertson, who is an elite scorer and would join his brother Nick Robertson, potentially elevating his game.

Jason Robertson could be a trade option for the Maple Leafs

Robertson is a left-winger who shoots left. That said, the Maple Leafs can use a top-line left-winger and it just changes what side that point production comes from.

Martin Necas Isn’t Happy in Colorado

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reporting that Martin Necas “wasn’t overly thrilled” with his experience in Colorado and wants to explore other options. Considering he just joined the team and had a relatively strong run, it’s a blow for the Avalanche if true.

However, that loss could be Toronto’s gain. Signed for one more season after this one, if it’s clear he’s going to test free agency, the Avs will be looking to move him and trying to get what they can before getting nothing becomes a potential reality. Necas will produce and the Leafs might be willing to give him a hefty raise, while still saving big money over what they would have paid Marner on an extension.

There will be other options as the NHL Draft nears and teams start thinking about changes. These are just two players, but others will pop up. Who should the Leafs look at if the options in free agency are slim and teams explore trade options?

