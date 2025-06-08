NHL Offseason Rumors Report: Marner and Major Moves Brewing

As the NHL offseason chatter heats up, trade talk and contract rumors are beginning to swirl across the league. With several big-name players potentially on the move and teams looking to reshape their rosters, insiders are reporting a wide range of developments.

From Mitch Marner’s expected dip into free agency to trade speculation surrounding Sam Girard, Marco Rossi, and Nic Hague, things could dramatically change in the coming weeks. Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of the latest buzz, as curated by NHL Rumour Report on X.com.

Anaheim Ducks: Marner on the Radar

According to Jeff Marek (The Sheet), the Anaheim Ducks are poised to take a “major swing” this offseason. One of the bold targets reportedly under consideration is Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner. With ample cap space and a desire to accelerate their rebuild, Anaheim could be a surprise suitor in the Marner sweepstakes.

The question is whether the Ducks will seem like an attractive fit for Marner. The spotlight won’t be as bright, and the money will be good, but they aren’t poised to be contenders.

Chris Johnston (Chris Johnston Show) reports that Marner is expected to test the open market on July 1. While the Leafs remain in consideration, Marner’s camp will explore all options. If Marner leaves, or Vegas is a possible trade fit, David Pagnotta (The Sheet) revealed that William Karlsson was part of trade talks between Toronto and Vegas last summer, which could be revisited.

Mitch Marner interview Maple Leafs

Utah Hockey Club: No Longer Tied to No. 4 Pick

Elliotte Friedman reports that, unlike last year, Utah is not committed to keeping its No. 4 overall pick and could entertain offers. Their draft position is now in play as part of broader offseason planning.

Utah is a team rumored to be looking at making a splash this summer. With a new name and a desire to put themselves on the map, they could take a big swing and go after someone like Marner.

Montreal Canadiens / Pittsburgh Penguins: Eyeing Nic Hague

Both the Canadiens and Penguins have been linked to Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague, per Nick Kypreos (Toronto Star). Philadelphia has also entered the mix, as noted by Elliotte Friedman (SN590), potentially setting up a competitive bidding war.

Buffalo Sabres: Prospects on the Block

The Sabres are reportedly open to dealing prospects for immediate help, according to Friedman (32 Thoughts). There’s a growing sense of urgency within the team’s core to win now. Notably, Rasmus Dahlin’s name came up internally during the season.

If the Sabres are willing to trade Dahlin, that’s a considerable development. He’s one of the NHL’s better defensemen and has an extremely bright future. The Sabres better get a massive haul in return and be right about that move. It’s the kind of trade that gets several people fired if miscalculated.

Chicago Blackhawks / Carolina Hurricanes: Ehlers a Fit

Nikolaj Ehlers* is likely to be available this summer, and Chris Johnston believes Chicago and Carolina could be strong fits. Both teams are in search of dynamic top-six scoring. There is some talk that the Boston Bruins might also kick tires on Ehlers if he hits the market.

For some, the question becomes, would you rather have Ehlers at $8.5 million, or someone like Brad Marchand?

Pierre LeBrun reports that Sam Bennett and the Panthers aren’t close on a new deal, with other teams ready to offer up to $10 million. Meanwhile, Chris Johnston confirms Brad Marchand will test free agency, with many suitors, although Florida is unlikely to retain him.

Minnesota Wild: Rossi Talks Breakdown

Chris Johnston reports a disconnect between Marco Rossi and the Wild over his next contract. Rossi is now considered available via trade, and Michael Russo confirms Vancouver is among the interested teams.

There are reportedly several teams in the NHL asking, ‘Is Marco Rossi the answer for us?’. That could lead to several teams reaching out to the Wild about a potential deal.

Colorado Avalanche: Questions About Coyle, Girard

Frank Seravalli notes questions about Charlie Coyle’s fit in Colorado, while there’s also chatter around Sam Girard’s availability. Coyle has one more season at $5.25 million on his deal. Girard has two seasons left at $5 million per.

Dallas Stars: Coaching and Cap Questions

Jeff Marek believes Pete DeBoer’s firing could trigger further changes, with Pagnotta adding that Mason Marchment may be shopped to free up cap space. Friedman says DeBoer’s fate could be decided “by the weekend.”

There is speculation that Glen Gulutzan, assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers, may be high on the Stars’ radar as a potential candidate for the coaching vacancy.

Vancouver Canucks: Clock Ticking on Hughes

According to Friedman, the Canucks are “absolutely” on the clock with Quinn Hughes, warning that the star defenseman may eventually grow restless without playoff success.

If Hughes isn’t re-signed or the team starts discussing a trade, expect the fallout from those discussions to alter the entire NHL landscape. It will undoubtedly change the Canucks, but every team, particularly the New Jersey Devils, will kick tires on what it would take to acquire Hughes in a trade.

Next: Revisiting the Last 5 Stanley Cup Final Rematches