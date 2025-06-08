Edmonton Oilers
Revisiting the Last 5 Stanley Cup Final Rematches
The Stanley Cup Final is one of the most intense events in all of sports, but when it features a rematch, the stakes get even higher. Whether it’s about unfinished business or building a fierce rivalry, Finals rematches often deliver the kind of drama hockey fans crave.
With the 2025 Final pitting the reigning champion Florida Panthers against the hungry Edmonton Oilers, we’re witnessing a storyline that echoes some of the most memorable clashes in NHL history.
2024 and 2025: Panthers Vs. Oilers
We’re witnessing history in real time as the Oilers hosted Game 1 and Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final this past week. The series is tied at 1-1 and headed back to Florida. It’s already proving to be a nailbiter and has the makings of one of the great rematches of all time.
After last year’s seven-game thriller that saw the Panthers claim their first-ever championship, Edmonton is back on hockey’s biggest stage with one goal: redemption. They’ve now lost home-ice advantage, so that challenge is a little bit tougher than it was just a couple of short days ago.
Led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton is chasing its first title since 1990, and the pressure is on. For Florida, it is a chance to prove that they are the best in the league despite placing 11th at the end of the regular season. Regardless of the outcome of the matchup, we’re witnessing something that hasn’t happened in nearly two decades.
2008 and 2009: Penguins Vs. Red Wings
The late 2000s were one of the most memorable eras in hockey history. In 2008 and 2009, the NHL saw the young franchise center Sidney Crosby enter his first Stanley Cup Final. However, the Detroit Red Wings outplayed the Pittsburgh Penguins in many categories and extinguished the dream in a six-game series.
Crosby and the Penguins stormed back into the final with the hopes of winning a championship for the first time since the Mario Lemieux era. Over a grueling seven-game series, Pittsburgh emerged as the champions, and Crosby got his first of three rings.
1988 and 1990: Oilers Vs. Bruins
The late 1980s marked the height of the Oilers dynasty, one of the most dominant since the Canadiens in the 1970s. In what would be his final season with Edmonton before a trade, Wayne Gretzky met up with the Boston Bruins in the finals. Boston stood no chance against the Great One and ultimately fell in four games (with one cancelled due to an ice failure), cementing them as one of the greatest of all time.
Two years later, the Oilers returned to the finals—this time without Gretzky. Many questioned whether the team could still win without their cornerstone piece. Their chatter was quickly silenced as Mark Messier rose to respond. Once again facing Boston, the Oilers proved that they were still the powerhouse they were with Gretzky. In a five-game series, the Oilers took down Boston to capture their fifth Cup title in franchise history.
1983 and 1984: Oilers Vs. Islanders
Gretzky made his Stanley Cup Final debut in 1983, facing off against the three-time defending champion New York Islanders. The young and inexperienced Oilers squad was overwhelmed by the sheer power of the Islanders dynasty. Edmonton ultimately got swept, giving Long Island their fourth straight title.
Now with some experience, the Oilers challenged the Islanders to a rematch the following season. In this matchup, however, the script flipped—led by a more battle-tested core, the Oilers dominated the series in five games, capturing the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.
1977 and 1978: Canadiens Vs. Bruins
Guy Lafleur and the Montreal Canadiens were coming off a four-game Stanley Cup title the season prior and were looking to strike again, this time against the Bruins. Thanks to an incredible effort from the Flower, Montreal swept Boston and finished the playoffs with a 12-2 record.
Boston came back to the finals to take on Montreal once again. Despite losing again, they managed to take the hall-of-fame roster to six games, an impressive feat.
