Can the Maple Leafs Stop Ovechkin & the Capitals?

After a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bounce back as they visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. The Maple Leafs face a tough test in Alex Ovechkin, and the Capitals team is on a solid run. Can the Maple Leafs stop Ovie from scoring another goal on his run?

What Should Maple Leafs Fans Watch For Tonight?

In the game this evening, what should Maple Leafs fans watch for?

What to Watch For One: Can the Maple Leafs’ Respond to Their Ottawa Loss?

Toronto’s loss to the Senators wasn’t just on the scoreboard — the team struggled in all areas. Outshot 35-18 through the first two periods, the Maple Leafs looked tired. Coach Craig Berube was blunt, noting that the team was outworked. Look for the Maple Leafs to try to restore their defensive discipline and puck control after this setback.

What to Watch For Two: Can the Maple Leafs Coax Back Their Power Play and 5-on-5?

The Maple Leafs power play has been a bright spot recently, converting at a staggering 53.8 percent over the past three games. However, their 5-on-5 scoring has hit a slump, with just one goal at even strength over their last five games.

William Nylander, Toronto’s leading scorer with 11 goals, will look to break his 5-on-5 drought. The question is whether the Maple Leafs power-play can bounce back after taking a zero on the evening last night.

Craig Berube was on William Nylander’s case last night. Can Nylander bounce back?

What to Watch For Three: Can the Maple Leafs Quell Alex Ovechkin’s Hot Start?

Capitals’ captain Ovechkin has started this season strong, with ten goals in 14 games. That’s a marked change from last year’s slower start. He continues pursuing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record, and his recent performance energizes the Capitals. Toronto’s defense must keep him in check, especially on the power play, where Ovechkin remains deadly.

Last season, Ovechkin looked old. He has been revitalized this season. He seems on top of his game, firing from his same old spot, where no one’s ever been able to stop him from scoring.

What to Watch For Four: Can the Capitals’ Defensive Play and Goaltending Continue Their Stellar Play?

Washington’s 8-1 thrashing of the Blues shows how explosive their offense can be. The Capitals also bring a solid defensive game and can win low-scoring games. Toronto will need to crack Washington’s defensive structure, which has been effective in shutting down opponents this season.

Despite their power-play goal against the Blues, the Capitals have struggled with the man advantage. Like the Maple Leafs a week ago, they’ve converted only 12.5 percent of their chances. Toronto, meanwhile, was thriving on the power play but will need to improve its penalty kill if it wants to contain Ovechkin and his unit. Which team’s special units can win the battle?

Bold Game Prediction

The Maple Leafs will be motivated to bounce back, but the Capitals’ defensive strength and Ovechkin’s scoring threat present a challenge. This game might come down to which team can capitalize on special teams and whether Toronto can find their rhythm at 5-on-5.

The Maple Leafs are on a back-to-back and need to bounce back quickly. If they can do so, they can win. But perhaps that’s too much to ask without Auston Matthews in the lineup.

Final Prediction: Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 3 (Overtime)

Related: Could Ryan O’Reilly Return to the Maple Leafs?