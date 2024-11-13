Boston Bruins Shake-Up Rumors: Trade or Coaching Change?

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney could be plotting a major shake-up as the team battles mounting struggles, according to Jimmy Murphy of Responsible Gambler. The Bruins picked up a win on Tuesday, kicking the panic can down the road just a touch, but speculation about significant changes has been fueled by NHL insiders, with one executive hinting, “Just be on the lookout. People are starting to leak.”

The Bruins’ early struggles include public spats between the coach and his star players, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators, where they failed to register a single shot on goal in the third period, and other incidences that are not typical of the Bruins. Head coach Jim Montgomery, the 2023 Jack Adams Award winner, appears increasingly frustrated and his assertion that “we just weren’t good enough” has given some a sense that he’s lost the room. He and the organization are all disputing that.

So, if it’s not an issue with the coach, it must be an issue with the players…

Murphy suggests that GM Don Sweeney is eager to add a scoring winger to the top six but may also consider acquiring another top-six center. That won’t be easy to do since the team took one of the biggest names off the market this summer in Elias Lindholm. To grab two top-six centers in a couple of months would be impressive, if not expensive.

What About a Trade? Is Boston Looking at Trevor Zegras?

Murphy noted that the Bruins have eyes on Trevor Zegras out of Anaheim is floating around out there. Sources report that Sweeney has been scouting potential trade targets aggressively, while also pulling double duty for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras isn’t eligible to play for Team Canada, but that doesn’t mean Sweeney isn’t thinking about Zegras for his Bruins. It doesn’t sound like there’s much to these rumors, however.

Trevor Zegras Boston Bruins

Murphy tweeted, “NHL scout to me just now: “Does Trevor Zegras still play in the NHL?” Again, this begs me to ask why so many fan bases are clamoring for their teams to acquire him.”

The young forward has struggled this season, tallying just three points in 14 games, and appears out of sync with the Ducks two-way system.

It’s not clear yet how eager the Bruins are to make a change and if they can win enough games to avoid having to do something drastic. Right now, it sounds like Sweeney has his finger on the panic button. Will he push it?

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Flames, Canucks, Oilers, Jets