Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?

The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the several teams linked to interest in Mitch Marner. However, unlike some teams mentioned in conversations about free agency, they’ll need to do some roster management before they can even think about making an offer. That could lead to a trade of an original roster member and long-time fan favorite William Karlsson.

With Mitch Marner a pending UFA on July 1, rumors are swirling about a possible split from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vegas is widely viewed as a potential frontrunner to land the high-scoring winger and it’s not the first time these two teams have been linked together.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has reported that the Golden Knights have been pursuing Marner for some time, with trade talks dating back to last summer. Those discussions reportedly intensified ahead of the 2025 trade deadline in a potential three-team blockbuster involving the Carolina Hurricanes. More specifically, Toronto, Carolina, and Vegas almost had a three-way deal in place that would’ve sent Mitch Marner to Vegas and Mikko Rantanen to Toronto.

While that deal ultimately fell through—likely due to Vegas and Carolina being unable to agree on the asset exchange—it’s clear the Golden Knights’ interest in Marner is real.

How Would the Golden Knights Make Room for Marner?

With a tight salary cap situation, Vegas would need to shed significant money to make a serious run at Marner. One potential solution? Moving Karlsson and his $5.9 million cap hit, which runs for two more seasons.

William Karlsson trade to make room for Marner on Golden Knights?

Karlsson has been a cornerstone of the franchise since its inaugural season, but with Vegas always operating in “win-now” mode, tough decisions are part of the business and they have proven in the past that showing loyalty to their OGs is not part of their recipe for success. Trading Karlsson could clear enough space to pursue Marner without sacrificing the kind of draft picks or prospects that would have been required in a trade.

If the Golden Knights do part ways with Karlsson, it could signal a bold new direction—and a serious bid to bring Marner to the desert.

Next: Max Pacioretty Leaning Toward Return to Maple Leafs