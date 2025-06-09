NHL News
Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?
Is there a chance for a William Karlsson trade to make room for Mitch Marner on the Vegas Golden Knights?
The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the several teams linked to interest in Mitch Marner. However, unlike some teams mentioned in conversations about free agency, they’ll need to do some roster management before they can even think about making an offer. That could lead to a trade of an original roster member and long-time fan favorite William Karlsson.
With Mitch Marner a pending UFA on July 1, rumors are swirling about a possible split from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vegas is widely viewed as a potential frontrunner to land the high-scoring winger and it’s not the first time these two teams have been linked together.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has reported that the Golden Knights have been pursuing Marner for some time, with trade talks dating back to last summer. Those discussions reportedly intensified ahead of the 2025 trade deadline in a potential three-team blockbuster involving the Carolina Hurricanes. More specifically, Toronto, Carolina, and Vegas almost had a three-way deal in place that would’ve sent Mitch Marner to Vegas and Mikko Rantanen to Toronto.
While that deal ultimately fell through—likely due to Vegas and Carolina being unable to agree on the asset exchange—it’s clear the Golden Knights’ interest in Marner is real.
How Would the Golden Knights Make Room for Marner?
With a tight salary cap situation, Vegas would need to shed significant money to make a serious run at Marner. One potential solution? Moving Karlsson and his $5.9 million cap hit, which runs for two more seasons.
Karlsson has been a cornerstone of the franchise since its inaugural season, but with Vegas always operating in “win-now” mode, tough decisions are part of the business and they have proven in the past that showing loyalty to their OGs is not part of their recipe for success. Trading Karlsson could clear enough space to pursue Marner without sacrificing the kind of draft picks or prospects that would have been required in a trade.
If the Golden Knights do part ways with Karlsson, it could signal a bold new direction—and a serious bid to bring Marner to the desert.
Next: Max Pacioretty Leaning Toward Return to Maple Leafs
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?
Is there a chance for a William Karlsson trade to make room for Mitch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Injuries Becoming a Factor for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final
With questions surrounding Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, are injuries becoming a concern for the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 23 hours ago
NHL Offseason Rumors Report: Marner and Major Moves Brewing
NHL rumors: Big names like Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett are making...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Revisiting the Last 5 Stanley Cup Final Rematches
The Stanley Cup Final is one of the most intense events in all of...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
‘Get Ready for the Marchand Sweepstakes’: Insider Predicts Huge Contract
Veteran winger Brad Marchand could command big money on his next deal, as insider...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Possible Marner Trade Options for Maple Leafs Popping Up
If the Toronto Maple Leafs explored trade options for Mitch Marner's departure, who might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Make Key Decision with Lines Ahead of Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers have made a key decision with their lines ahead of Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Jake Walman Goes Viral for Taunting Tomas Nosek
Oilers' d-man Jake Walman is going viral for taunting Tomas Nosek during Game 1...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 days ago
Necas Unhappy with Avalanche, Possible Trade Coming? [Report]
Martin Necas is reportedly not thrilled with how things went with the Colorado Avalanche;...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Concern Grows Over Hyman Injury and Readiness for Next Season
Zach Hyman revealed the severity of his wrist injury and said he might not...