Insider Seriously Links Big Western Conference Spender to Crosby Trade

According to Kevin Weekes, if Sidney Crosby is going to look at leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins, he believes the Nashville Predators are a legitimate fit. Speaking in a segment on NHL Network, Weekes argued that there isn’t a better fit in the NHL for Crosby and he believes the Predators are in the kind of place where they might be tempted to pull the trigger on such a move.

“Why not Sidney Crosby on Broadway?” He added, “They need a center. They need a left-handed center.” When asked what the Predators would have to give up to get him, Weekes joked that the city would trade some of their best country stars, but he then got serious and said, “Honestly, the way Nashville is now a contender, based on the expectations and the moves in the offseason, there is a fit there…”

Weekes was asked by his co-hosts why Crosby would consider waiving his no-trade and no-move clause to join a team that isn’t guaranteed to make the playoffs, Weekes responded, “If I’m Sidney Crosby, and Sid knows I love him, Nashville would be in right in and amongst the top opportunities.” He added, “Imagine him on that team with the personnel… if you start looking, where else is he going to go that’s going to potentially be a better fit…”

When his other host suggested Boston, Weekes argued that Nashville has better high-end pieces and game-breakers. Weekes reiterated that they need a left-handed center and they’ve got committed ownership and GM Barry Trotz is going to leave no stone unturned.

Crosby to the Predators Is a Big What If

It’s only natural that with the Penguins struggling like they are, trade talk is going to surround Crosby. Even though reports suggest everyone but him is available, if he wants to go because the season goes south for the Penguins, it could be something the organization eventually considers.

Sidney Crosby Penguins trade talk… is Nashville a team that makes sense?

But, the team that Crosby chooses is going to have to be the ideal fit for him and what he wants to do. Crosby is all about legacy and winning. If he’s going to leave his legacy in Pittsburgh, it would have to be a real chance to win. Right now, the Predators don’t offer that.

Elliotte Friedman also reported in his latest 32 Thoughts column, “If Sidney Crosby wished to go anywhere else, he wouldn’t have extended with the Penguins. The only way I could ever see it changing is if reality hit him harder than he expected.” Friedman doesn’t think Crosby is at that point yet.

