NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Flames, Canucks, Oilers, Jets

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 12: The Toronto Maple Leafs’ farmhand Alex Steeves has been tearing up the AHL. Now that he’s been lifted to the NHL, can he translate that success into a permanent roster position? The Flames Andrei Kuzmenko‘s scoring struggles continue. Should the Flames give up on the enigmatic goal-scorer, or can he regain his touch?

Who’s the best current NHL defenseman – Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar? Why is the panel split on that question? The Edmonton Oilers have a demanding schedule coming up. Can their secondary scoring step up to help the team survive these games? Draisaitl and McDavid can’t do it all, can they? The Winnipeg Jets claimed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen from the Colorado Avalanche. Can he give them a solid backup for Connor Hellebuyck?

Finally, the Washington Capitals have re-acquired 35-year-old center Lars Eller from the team’s Stanley Cup glory. Can he help the third line prosper, at least for the rest of the season?

Toronto Marlies Alex Steeves Continues Dominance, Six Points in Weekend Series

Alex Steeves was involved in six of the Marlies’ eight goals over the weekend, solidifying his reputation as a top AHL scorer with nine goals in ten games. His one-timer has become a consistent weapon, and his chemistry with teammates like Fraser Minton and Nikita Grebenkin is evident.

Can Steeves maintain this pace as he adjusts to a potential full-time NHL role? He was called up to the Maple Leafs today.

Should the Flames Trade Andrei Kuzmenko at the Deadline?

Andrei Kuzmenko’s scoring struggles continue with the Calgary Flames this season, raising questions about his role in the team’s future. After a strong finish last season following his acquisition in the Elias Lindholm trade, Kuzmenko has only managed one goal in 16 games. Suddenly, there’s doubt about his consistency. As Calgary looks to rebuild, trading Kuzmenko while his value remains high could bring in assets for the future.

Should the Flames hold out hope for Kuzmenko or capitalize on his potential trade value?

Quinn Hughes vs. Cale Makar: Who’s the NHL’s Top Defenseman?

In a spirited debate, the Hockey Writers Roundtable discussed whether Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar currently ranked as the NHL’s top defenseman. While Makar’s accolades give him an edge, Hughes’ impressive play-driving ability makes him valuable for the Canucks. Both players bring unique strengths to their teams, creating an exciting rivalry for future Norris Trophies.

Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar are great defensemen.

Will Hughes surpass Makar in the eyes of fans and NHL experts in the years to come?

Which Oilers Players Need to Step Up in a Grueling Week of Games?

The Edmonton Oilers face a challenging week with five games, including games against teams they should beat. While stars like Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are playing well, the Oilers need underachieving players like Evan Bouchard, Jeff Skinner, and Adam Henrique to elevate their performance. With Bouchard’s inconsistency, Skinner’s struggles to fit into the top six, and Henrique’s low production on the third line, these players must step up to help the team succeed.

Can these key Oilers overcome their struggles and contribute during this tough week?

Winnipeg Jets Claim Kaapo Kahkonen off Waivers, Move Him to AHL

The Winnipeg Jets claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the Colorado Avalanche, sending him directly to their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. Known for his impressive AHL record and high-danger save percentage last season with the New Jersey Devils, Kahkonen brings depth to the Jets’ goaltending roster. Meanwhile, defenseman Logan Stanley was placed on injured reserve with a mid-body injury, impacting the team’s upcoming road trip.

Will Kahkonen’s addition strengthen the Jets’ goaltending depth as they navigate early-season injuries?

Washington Capitals Reacquire Lars Eller to Bolster Center Depth

The Washington Capitals have re-acquired veteran center Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins, trading a 2027 third-round and a 2025 fifth-round pick to bring the 35-year-old back to D.C. Known for his role in the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup victory, Eller is expected to stabilize the third-line center spot that younger players had struggled to fill.

Can Eller’s veteran presence help the Capitals sustain their success and make another playoff push?

