Consistency Is Key for the Calgary Flames If They Plan to Contend

In recent seasons, the Calgary Flames have struggled to maintain consistency, often winning a few games only to follow up with losses. However, November has seen a shift for the Flames as they’ve managed to find a more stable rhythm. Over their last seven games, the Flames have either secured victories or engaged in tightly contested battles that went down to the wire. The big question now is whether they can sustain this level of play.
Here’s a look at some key reasons why the Flames have been staying competitive in close matchups.
1) Excellent Goaltending
A goalie that shows up when it counts always improves the chance to win. Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar have done just that so far this season. The Flames even have a star goalie in the AHL in Devin Cooley who has posted three shutouts this season while recently winning player of the week.
Jonathan Lekkerimäki gets a solid one timer off on the power play. But he can't beat Dan Vladar.— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) November 13, 2024
🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/rIPRtjL1L5
Wolf has kicked off the season in impressive fashion, emerging as an early contender for the Calder Memorial Trophy. After a stellar run in the WHL and AHL, where he earned multiple accolades, Wolf is ready to take the reins at the NHL level. He’s had strong back-to-back performances against the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings, recording over 25 saves in each game. Meanwhile, Vladar has also proven reliable, especially after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason. His recent starts against the Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks were solid, as he made crucial saves when the team needed them most.
2) Strong Defensive Play
The Calgary Flames blueline has been a pleasant surprise this season. Rasmus Andersson is having one of his best seasons yet and others have followed suit. Kevin Bahl –who was acquired as part of the Jacob Markstrom deal — has been a solid player this year, embracing his bigger role with a new team. MacKenzie Weegar has continued his solid play, proving he’s a reliable veteran the team can count on.
Everyone else has been able to step up when called upon. Tyson Barrie has been a great addition to the Flames powerplay where he quarterbacks the second unit. The team’s recent game against the Los Angeles Kings showed how they can shut down a strong team. Consistent defensive play will be the most important factor for the Calgary Flames down the stretch of this season.
The rest of November may determine how well the Flames will do this season. They have some crucial Western Conference matchups coming up against Nashville, and Minnesota. The team received some recent bad news with forward Anthony Mantha missing the rest of the season. That is twenty to twenty-five goals lost. Other forwards will need to step up in his absence.
The Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators on Friday.
