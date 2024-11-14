Free From The “C,” John Tavares Hero in Maple Leafs Overtime Win

John Tavares is turning back the clock and making a strong case for being the Toronto Maple Leafs’ most impactful player this season. In a thrilling 4-3 overtime comeback against the Washington Capitals, Tavares was the hero, scoring two goals, adding an assist, and securing the game-winning tally in overtime.
The start he’s having to this season has led people to ask if removing the captaincy might have been the best thing that could have happened to him.
? LEAFS WIN ?— NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2024
John Tavares scores to complete the comeback for the @MapleLeafs in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/xDLyMQH5mC
At 34 years old, Tavares has gotten off to an unbelievable start this season. His play continues to silence critics who said it was obvious that he should no longer be the captain and the honor should be given to Auston Matthews. Those people might have been right, but not because Tavares’ play didn’t earn him the title.
Proving he still can step up and clutch when needed, the numbers speak for themselves: he’s on pace for an impressive 43-goal season. Nick DeSouza pointed out that his 5-on-5 impact is undeniable, with the Leafs generating 56.37% of the shot attempts when he’s on the ice (115-89 in shots) and outscoring opponents 12-6. These metrics highlight just how dominant he’s been in driving play and creating opportunities for his team.
Tavares Has Re-Energized Without The “C” for Maple Leafs
Since the captaincy change, some have speculated that Tavares is playing with newfound freedom. Sans the pressure of being the official team leader, he’s focused purely on his game—and it shows. His inspired play has made a tangible difference in crucial moments, as seen in his 77th career game-winning goal, tying him with Patrick Kane for sixth-most among active skaters.
Or, perhaps Tavares feels he has a point to prove. He stepped aside and a real professional to hand the letter over to Matthews, but as a competitor, it had to sting. He could be playing with a sense of “I’ll show you.” Whatever it is, Tavares is playing well. Arguably better than he has in some time.
The Maple Leafs’ overtime win includes a huge save from Joseph Woll on Alexander Ovechkin that allowed for the Tavares’ winner. Tavares reflected on the gritty win, saying: “We found a way to stay with it and earn the two points, with some big saves by Joe, especially in overtime right before I scored.”
Next: Could Ryan O’Reilly Return to the Maple Leafs?
More News
-
NHL News/ 53 minutes ago
Free From The “C,” John Tavares Hero in Maple Leafs Overtime Win
John Tavares was the hero in overtime for the Toronto Maple Leafs and he...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Preparing Backup Plans as Arvidsson 50/50 vs. Predators
The Edmonton Oilers aren't sure if Viktor Arvidsson will be playing versus the Nashville...
-
Nashville Predators/ 3 hours ago
Insider Seriously Links Big Western Conference Spender to Crosby Trade
ESPN and NHL Network insider Kevin Weekes thinks there is a legit shot that...
-
Calgary Flames/ 9 hours ago
Consistency Is Key for the Calgary Flames If They Plan to Contend
The Calgary Flames have always struggled with consistency. With a younger team, now is...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Maple Leafs Activate Jani Hakanpaa From LTIR, Ready To Play?
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpää has been recalled from an LTIR conditioning loan...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Just Shy of 1000: McDavid’s Four Points Leads Oilers Over Islanders in OT
Connor McDavid’s four-point night brings him to 999 career points, while Leon Draisaitl’s overtime...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can Oilers’ McDavid Reach 1,000 Points Tonight vs. Islanders?
Can Connor McDavid reach 1000 points in his NHL career tonight as the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Capitals Reunite with Stanley Cup Hero Lars Eller in Trade with Penguins
The Washington Capitals made a trade for Lars Eller, acquiring the center from the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Jets Claim Kaapo Kahkonen Off Waivers, Off to AHL’s Manitoba Moose
The Winnipeg Jets have reclaimed goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen from the Avalanche, and sent to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Young Stars Shine in 7-5 Victory Over Sabres
Last night, the Montréal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 7–5. How did the Canadians...