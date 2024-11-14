Free From The “C,” John Tavares Hero in Maple Leafs Overtime Win

John Tavares is turning back the clock and making a strong case for being the Toronto Maple Leafs’ most impactful player this season. In a thrilling 4-3 overtime comeback against the Washington Capitals, Tavares was the hero, scoring two goals, adding an assist, and securing the game-winning tally in overtime.

The start he’s having to this season has led people to ask if removing the captaincy might have been the best thing that could have happened to him.

At 34 years old, Tavares has gotten off to an unbelievable start this season. His play continues to silence critics who said it was obvious that he should no longer be the captain and the honor should be given to Auston Matthews. Those people might have been right, but not because Tavares’ play didn’t earn him the title.

Proving he still can step up and clutch when needed, the numbers speak for themselves: he’s on pace for an impressive 43-goal season. Nick DeSouza pointed out that his 5-on-5 impact is undeniable, with the Leafs generating 56.37% of the shot attempts when he’s on the ice (115-89 in shots) and outscoring opponents 12-6. These metrics highlight just how dominant he’s been in driving play and creating opportunities for his team.

John Tavares playing extremely well for the Maple Leafs since the captaincy was removed

Tavares Has Re-Energized Without The “C” for Maple Leafs

Since the captaincy change, some have speculated that Tavares is playing with newfound freedom. Sans the pressure of being the official team leader, he’s focused purely on his game—and it shows. His inspired play has made a tangible difference in crucial moments, as seen in his 77th career game-winning goal, tying him with Patrick Kane for sixth-most among active skaters.

Or, perhaps Tavares feels he has a point to prove. He stepped aside and a real professional to hand the letter over to Matthews, but as a competitor, it had to sting. He could be playing with a sense of “I’ll show you.” Whatever it is, Tavares is playing well. Arguably better than he has in some time.

The Maple Leafs’ overtime win includes a huge save from Joseph Woll on Alexander Ovechkin that allowed for the Tavares’ winner. Tavares reflected on the gritty win, saying: “We found a way to stay with it and earn the two points, with some big saves by Joe, especially in overtime right before I scored.”

