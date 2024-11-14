Oilers Preparing Backup Plans as Arvidsson 50/50 vs. Predators

According to Edmonton Oilers host and reporter Tony Brar, “Kris Knoblauch says [Viktor] Arvidsson is 50/50 for tomorrow’s game as the forward was not on the ice this afternoon. Knoblauch also says he feels comfortable with both 11/7 & 12/6 (would require a call-up) for tomorrow — he will chat with Bowman and proceed together.” Knoblauch added, “It was a maintenance day… We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but nothing that’s going to last very long.”
It’s not a lot of time for the Oilers to decide on the roster, but the good news is that Arvidsson likely won’t miss much time if any at all.
Knoblauch also says he feels comfortable with both 11/7 & 12/6 (would require a call up) for tomorrow — he will chat with Bowman and proceed together. #Oilers
Arvidsson, who has been lining up alongside Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin on the second line, missed Wednesday’s practice which led to questions about his status. Arvidsson’s potential absence is concerning, especially given his past injury troubles. It was one of the concerns insiders had when Arvidsson was signed in free agency by Edmonton this offseason.
Last season with Los Angeles, he played in just 18 regular-season games due to a back injury. Since signing with the Oilers, some fans have kept a wary eye on his health, hoping that his aggressive style, smaller frame, and history of missing games doesn’t become a problem. So far, he’s been relatively healthy, even if he doesn’t get bumped around a little.
The Oilers Are Prepared Whether Arvidsson Can Go Or Not
Knoblauch mentioned that the team is prepared for any scenario. He’s open to using an 11-7 lineup or recalling a forward to maintain a traditional 12-forward setup, though he hasn’t made a final decision. If Edmonton goes with the latter, Noah Philp appears to be the top call-up candidate. Matt Savoie might also be an option, even if less likely.
Arvidsson has started to click on the second line and two goals and five points in 16 games. It’s not the start he wanted to have offensively, but he’s finding a rhythm. Any injury setback wouldn’t be ideal timing.
