Florida Panthers
‘Get Ready for the Marchand Sweepstakes’: Insider Predicts Huge Contract
Veteran winger Brad Marchand could command big money on his next deal, as insider Chris Johnston hints at a bidding war.
Brad Marchand may be heading toward the biggest payday of his NHL career, at age 37. The cagey, vastly underpaid forward is now with the Florida Panthers after years with the Boston Bruins. Marchand is trying to help the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cups, but he’s already been asked about his future and pending free agent status.
It is expected that Marchand will test the market and he says he’s not ruling out anyone. Contenders, non-contenders, Canadian and American teams are all fair game, and he’ll consider all options before making up his mind.
Who do you got in the Brad Marchand Sweepstakes? ?#CJShow #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/ksjcEhuDKN— sdpn (@sdpnsports) June 6, 2025
NHL insider Chris Johnston recently discussed the veteran winger’s rising value as he plays out the final year of his deal. Despite his age, his high level of production and a rising cap are all working in his favor. Marchand remains a high-impact forward, and Johnston believes a major raise is on the horizon.
“I think next season he’s going to make the most money he’s ever made in the NHL,” Johnston said. “I think he’s getting a raise. I’ve been led to believe that $8 million is about the number it’s going to take — again, it might be a little higher, a little lower, but that’s essentially the range for Marchand.”
Johnston added, “To me, he’s worthy of that money. It’s a rising cap environment…”
Are the Panthers Going to Be in the Mix for Marchand?
Johnston noted that Marchand has really liked it in Florida and called it a fantastic fit. However, the Panthers may have some tough choices ahead. With other priorities like re-signing Sam Bennett, Florida’s cap space could be stretched thin. If they can’t keep Marchand, or they can’t compete in terms of salary, Marchand is likely to move on.
And, plenty of teams will show interest, even at the rumored $8 million figure. It might become about term.
Marchand’s continued production and leadership make him a rare commodity, especially in what’s expected to be a thin 2025 free agent class.
As Johnston put it: “Get ready for the Marchand Sweepstakes.”
