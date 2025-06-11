Avalanche “In One” with Martin Necas Who Shuns Big Contract

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Colorado Avalanche find themselves in a challenging situation with 2026 unrestricted free agent forward Martin Necas, who has reportedly informed the team he won’t accept a long-term contract worth $9 million per season.

Necas, acquired in a high-profile mid-season trade for Mikko Rantanen, is coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign where he posted 83 points in 79 games. He played well with the Avalanche in a short run, but word was that he wasn’t thrilled with his time there and may not be interested in returning. He’s got one more year on his deal, but if he won’t re-sign, the Avs are left with a difficult decision.

For someone who posted north of a point per game pace, Seravalli notes that Necas’ camp to the Avalanche that a $9 million AAV offer likely won’t be enough to get a long-term deal done.

“They’re in one for sure,” Seravalli said. “If he’s saying no to $9 million, what’s it going to take? Do you trade him? Do you bite the bullet and sign him? Or do you let it play out and pay the rental cost to keep him for one more run?”

The situation mirrors the Avalanche’s recent approach with Mikko Rantanen, who also entered a contract year without an extension in place. But while Rantanen was a long-tenured star and clear core piece, Necas, while talented, is viewed differently. Are the Avs prepared to invest the $9.5 to $10+ million it may take to lock him in long term? What if they do, and he’s unhappy? Do they want a player who comes with drama, and they may be locked into that deal?

Necas Avalanche NHL Trade Talk

Colorado, fresh off a disappointing first-round playoff exit wants to find a player who can offer at least a fraction of the production Rantanen offered before the team traded him away. It was said he was dealt for salary cap reasons, but an expensive Necas creates new problems, especially if he’s unhappy.

Tyler Yaremchuk pointed out that the Avalanche may explore offloading mid-tier deals, such as Josh Manson ($4.5M AAV) or Miles Wood ($2.5M AAV), in an effort to free up cap space. Seravalli said he preferred the idea of moving defenseman Sam Girard, whose name continues to circulate in the rumor mill.

Ultimately, the Necas contract standoff brings more uncertainty to an already delicate cap situation in Colorado. If the two sides remain far apart, trade speculation could ramp up in the coming weeks.

