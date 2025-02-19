Boston Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Bruins, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 18: Corey Perry extension, Nylander playing well but not scoring, Quinn Hughes moves to Team USA, Schenn trade talk
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 18). Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) has been ruled out for the 4 Nations tournament, and concerns about his condition exist. The Edmonton Oilers anticipate their top prospect’s (Matt Savoie) NHL debut on their upcoming road trip, while the Canucks are dealing with the bad news of Thatcher Demko being out week-to-week, putting their goaltending situation into question.
The Buffalo Sabres are trying to avoid a slow offseason and focusing on hockey trades, while the Seattle Kraken are stirring up trade deadline buzz with several key players potentially in play. In 4 Nations news, Quinn Hughes’ potential participation with Team USA could make play challenging for Team Canada. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs William Nylander’s scoring is down despite playing better, and Brayden Schenn’s trade talk is heating up with the Blues evaluating his future. He has been linked to the Maple Leafs.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Corey Perry’s Future with the Oilers: Is an Extension Possible?
Corey Perry’s market value may be above $3 million this summer. His hockey IQ remains elite despite slowing skating speed. Do the Edmonton Oilers face a tough decision regarding Perry’s potential return, or would they jump at the chance to re-sign the productive “old guy?”
Read Beyond the Trade Talk Recap Here:
Is Nylander’s Lower Scoring a Maple Leafs System Issue?
The Maple Leafs William Nylander’s goal-scoring is up, but his assists are down. Is he regressing, or does the new defensive system under Craig Berube limit offensive chances? Is Nylander improving as a player, even if he won’t hit 100 points?
Read More About Nylander and the Maple Leafs:
Schenn Trade Talk: Will the Blues Move Him?
Brayden Schenn’s contract raises questions about his trade market value. He holds a no-trade clause, which complicates potential moves. The Maple Leafs seem linked to Schenn in trade conversations. Now what?
Read More About the Trade Talk Here:
Quinn Hughes Joins Team USA: If He Plays, How Could He Hurt Team Canada?
The Canucks Quinn Hughes’ addition strengthens Team USA’s defense and offense, but will he be able to play. If he does, how does his lightning-fast playstyle make Team USA more dangerous against Canada? Would Canucks fans be torn between cheering for Hughes or Team Canada?
How Bad Is Charlie McAvoy Injured?
The Boston Bruins provided an injury update on Tuesday and it’s not great news for Charlie McAvoy. Already ruled out of the 4 Nations Final, McAvoy is also likely to miss several weeks thanks to an infection after his minor injury.
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 18 Posts
- Top Prospect Could Make NHL Debut with Oilers on Road Trip
- Injury Update On Charlie McAvoy Not Good News for Bruins
- Bad News for the Canucks: Thatcher Demko Out Week-to-Week
- Sabres Look to Beat the Offseason, Focused on “Hockey Trades”
- Kraken Stir Up Trade Deadline Buzz, Several Key Players in Play
- How Have Maple Leafs Stars Done at the 4 Nations?
- Quinn Hughes’ 4 Nations Status Could Be a Blow for Team Canada
- Oilers Could Be a Trade Fit for Overlooked Maple Leafs Forward
- Potential Suitors and Latest in Brayden Schenn Trade Talk
- Why Is Nylander’s Scoring Down If He’s Playing Better?
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Bruins, Senators & Maple Leafs
- Quinn Hughes Joining Team USA Following McAvoy Injury
- Oilers’ Toughest UFA Call Is Old, Slow, and Effective
- Charlie McAvoy Ruled Out of the 4 Nations Tournament
