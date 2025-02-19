Boston Bruins
Injury Update On Charlie McAvoy Not Good News for Bruins
An injury update report for Charlie McAvoy suggests the Boston Bruins defenseman could miss several weeks.
In an injury update report, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is expected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing a procedure on Tuesday to address an infection, per Daily Faceoff. The 27-year-old was ruled out of Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against Canada. Clearly, this is not good news for the Boston Bruins, where McAvoy is a star on the team.
McAvoy was hospitalized Monday night after experiencing severe pain from an infection that developed following a minor upper-body injury. They write in their report:
“The infection required urgent medical attention to stabilize the infection and stop the spread with antibiotics, followed by a procedure to scrape it out and flush it clean. The result of the procedure will keep McAvoy sidelined on a week-to-week basis until the area can heal.”
The Bruins Can’t Afford to Have McAvoy Out
The loss of McAvoy is a significant blow for Team USA but particularly problematic for the Bruins. He averages 23:40 per game this season and takes all the key matchups for the team. The Bruins are also barely in the playoff conversation (just outside and looking in) and don’t have a replacement for what McAvoy provides. Without him, the odds of the Bruins making up ground get a lot worse.
Bruins fans will now await further updates on his recovery, hoping that his return to the lineup isn’t prolonged beyond this most recent report. The silver lining here is that the infection was caught and it sounds like things could have been much worse.
