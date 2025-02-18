Edmonton Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 17: Will the Oilers re-sign John Klingberg, should the Maple Leafs keep Ryan Reaves, Senators Brady Tkachuk injured.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap, Feb. 17, most of the interest was on the two 4 Nations Face-Off games. We’ve posted about Team Canada winning against Team Finland by a score of 5-3. [See the short review and link below.] However, in the nightcap 4 Nations game, Team Sweden defeated Team USA 2-1 even though they entered the game knowing they had already been eliminated.
Gustav Nyquist (of the Predators) and Jesper Bratt (of the Devils) scored for Team Sweden. In the crease, Swedish goalie Samuel Ersson (of the Flyers) played well, making 32 saves in Team Sweden’s tournament-ending win. Team USA now faces Team Canada in the final. Although the New York Rangers Chris Kreider scored early, the USA couldn’t recover against Sweden. The Ottawa Senators’ Brady Tkachuk suffered an injury in the game.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Oilers’ John Klingberg Extension Talks: A Key Offseason Decision
How John Klingberg performs over the remainder of the season will determine the Oilers’ approach to future extension. The Oilers may look to extend Klingberg’s contract soon. As this proceeds, how will Evan Bouchard’s market value influence Klingberg’s extension talks?
Read More About Klingberg and the Oilers Here:
Ryan Reaves’ Future with the Toronto Maple Leafs: Trade or Stay?
Although Ryan Reaves does not put up big numbers on the scoresheet, his leadership and character contribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ success. That said, Reaves’ role with the Maple Leafs has diminished due to lineup needs. Will the Maple Leafs seek a trade for Reaves that could free up cap space?
Canada Beats Finland, Setting Up Championship Rematch with USA
Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon sparked Team Canada’s 5-3 win over Team Finland. But to do it, Canada was forced to overcome Finland’s surprising late surge. Now, Canada has earned a spot in Thursday’s championship final. How did Team Canada’s offensive depth and defensive adjustments lead to this critical win?
Read More About the Team Canada Victory Here:
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 17 Posts
- Canada Beats Finland 5-3, to Face USA in 4 Nations Face-Off Final
- Should the Maple Leafs Get Rid of Ryan Reaves?
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Senators & Finals
- Bowman May “Move Quickly” to Sign Extension with Unknown Oiler
