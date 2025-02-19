How Have Maple Leafs Stars Done at the 4 Nations?

The 4 Nations Face-Off has been an excellent stage for Toronto Maple Leafs players showing off their skills with their national teams. So, if you are a Maple Leafs fan, how are William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner doing so far? Let’s break it down.

Looking at the Three Maple Leafs Stars

William Nylander (Team Sweden)

William Nylander has been steady for Team Sweden. He picked up an assist in their 2-1 win over Team USA. He didn’t light up the scoreboard, but his contributions have been solid. Nylander stayed true to his offensive role and added a bit of a leadership aspect. He doesn’t seem rattled by his lack of being the offensive star.

Although Team Sweden is no longer in the championship hunt, Nylander has been a reliable piece in their lineup. It will be interesting to see how he returns to the Maple Leafs after this experience. He doesn’t seem like the kind of player whose game will be changed one way or another by the experience.

Auston Matthews (Team USA)

Auston Matthews has had a bit of a rollercoaster with Team USA. He missed a game against Team Sweden with an injury, but he had previously played a strong game, putting up an assist in a 6-1 win over Finland. His impact was quieter, but he still showed why he’s valuable on the ice.

With the championship game against Canada coming up, there’s good news for Matthews and Maple Leafs fans. Matthews is ready to play. Look for him to step up. His linemates in the Tkachuk brothers – Brady and Matthews – are both injured. Will Matthews become more of a scorer than a playmaker with those players out of the tournament? He’s always dangerous.

Mitch Marner (Team Canada)

Mitch Marner, meanwhile, was clutch for Team Canada when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Sweden in a 4-3 victory. Playing with stars like Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, Marner’s timely goal helped push Canada forward. However, he had a quiet game against Team USA and Team Finland.

He’s not getting much ice time – at least not the ice time he’s used to with the Maple Leafs. For one game, he showed in the clutch that he’s a big-time player. He even earned a rare cheer from a Montreal crowd. That’s something you don’t see often. However, Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper isn’t playing him that much.

Mitch Marner interview Maple Leafs

A Different Experience for the Three Maple Leafs

Ultimately, all three Maple Leafs stars have made their mark on the 4 Nations. Nylander’s being steady for Sweden, Matthews and Marner are primed to make significant impacts against each other during the final.

With the tournament’s single championship game left, watching what the two first-line teammates will do against each other should be exciting.

