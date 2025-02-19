NHL News
Bad News for the Canucks: Thatcher Demko Out Week-to-Week
Hockey can be tough. Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was returning to form. Now, he’s out with an injury. What’s his prognosis?
Tough break for the Vancouver Canucks—Thatcher Demko is hurt again. After a rough start to the season and struggling to return from injury, he had started finding his game. But now, sadly for him and his Canucks teammates and fans, he’s been sidelined once more.
Demko Was Turning Things Around on His Season
Demko had been playing well recently. Until he was hurt, he had been on a roll with a 2-1-0 record, allowing just four goals in his last three games. Plus, he had a shutout under his belt and looked like he was getting back to his old form. It seemed like he was finally getting into his old groove.
Then, during the game against Toronto, things went south. Demko was solid, stopping all six shots he faced in the first 10 minutes. But, out of nowhere, he had to leave the game with an undisclosed injury. Kevin Lankinen stepped in, and Demko’s injury was still a bit of a mystery. Now the question is how long he’ll be out.
Demko Injury Is Week-to-Week: He’ll Miss the Coming Road Trip
The latest update says Demko is week-to-week. Thankfully, the word is that it’s not his knee again, but it’s still a blow for the Canucks. He won’t be going on their five-game road trip, and they’ll re-evaluate him when they get back. It’s a challenging situation since the team had started to rely on him again to be its backbone in the crease.
For now, the Canucks will turn to Lankinen, hoping Demko won’t be out too long. Fans have to hope Demko can bounce back quickly, especially after finally showing he was returning to his best form. Hopefully, it’s not too serious.
The Canucks need all hands on deck to make the postseason. It’s likely going to be close.
Related: Quinn Hughes’ 4 Nations Status Could be Blow for Team Canada
