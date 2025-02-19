Edmonton Oilers
Top Prospect Could Make NHL Debut with Oilers on Road Trip
Does Matt Savoie factor into the Oilers’ trade deadline plans? He’s up with the team and practicing, but could get a longer look.
Top Edmonton Oilers prospect Matt Savoie is set to join the team on their upcoming Eastern Conference road trip, hinting his NHL debut could be imminent. The 20-year-old forward has been excelling with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, tallying 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points in 45 games.
"A little bit of a slow start adjusting to pro hockey but I've been playing really well the last couple weeks… Feeling really confident & good about my game."— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 18, 2025
Matt Savoie on his play with the @Condors after today's #Oilers practice.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/JSShQGyHTP
Savoie, who has been one of Bakersfield’s most consistent players over the last two months, has also impressed with his defensive reads and penalty-killing ability. His recent production—25 points in his last 23 games—has vaulted him into the top 30 of AHL scoring, making him a deserving call-up.
He’s up with the Oilers today as the team gets back to practicing. However, because three Oilers were at the 4 Nations and NHL clubs were allowed to call two players up without consequence, Savoie and Derek Ryan were skating with the main squad.
After practicing with the Oilers on Monday, Savoie expressed confidence in his recent play, stating, “I’ve been playing really well the last couple of weeks… Feeling really confident and good about my game.”
Savoie Might Stick Around with the Oilers
Oilers insider Bob Stauffer noted that Savoie’s call-up is likely more than a temporary look, even speculating that veteran forward Derek Ryan could be sent down while Savoie will stay with the club and travel with the team.
At practice, Savoie skated alongside Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin, a potential line combination that could be intriguing. It might be a test before the trade deadline to see if some quick chemistry can be built. Draisaitl needs a finisher and coupled with Podkolzin’s physical play and Savoie’s lethal shot, this trio has potential.
If Savoie makes his NHL debut on this road trip, it will be a big moment for the Oilers’ top prospect.
