Quinn Hughes Joining Team USA Following McAvoy Injury

Team USA is getting a significant boost as defenseman Quinn Hughes will join the roster for the ongoing 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, who is leading Team USA, confirmed the addition, marking a surprising turn of events after it was first reported the team couldn’t add a replacement when it was learned Charlie McAvoy was ruled out.

It is not known if Hughes will be allowed to play. However, in the event that another defenseman is unable to go, or the tournament allows for some flexibility as they did with Team Canada, Hughes being close to the club makes sense.

So much in-flux this morning. Team USA ?? was told one hour ago that they couldn't add anyone.



Mike Sullivan now says Quinn Hughes is en route to join USA as an injury replacement.

Hughes, who was initially forced to withdraw from international competition due to an oblique injury, is making his return if Team USA is allowed to bolster their blue line. With McAvoy hospitalized with an upper-body injury and unable to compete in the tournament’s final game, there is no better option than Hughes. It’s unclear, however, if Hughes’ injury is still a concern.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported Team USA was initially informed they couldn’t add any replacements. However, in a last-minute reversal, Hughes was cleared to join the squad and is currently en route to the tournament. If permitted to join the team and practice or play, it’s a major lift for an American defense corps.

Meanwhile, the Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, are both set to play on Thursday. Sullivan also noted, “I would anticipate Auston Matthews being available for the championship game.”,

The Tkachuks will add an offensive and physical edge to Team USA’s lineup. Matthews playing will mean the team has one of its best scorers on the ice.

Hughes’ return is not only a crucial addition for Team USA but a feel-good story. Pierre LeBrun noted Hughes was “gutted” when he had to withdraw earlier. Now, he has a chance to make an impact on the international stage once again.

