What Do 4 Nations Face-Off Ticket Prices Tell Us About the Game?

The 4 Nations Face-Off is down to the final championship match on Thursday evening in Boston. After all the games, Team Canada vs. Team USA will be pitted against each other in a winner-take-all game. It’s been an exciting tournament with Team Sweden, Team Finland, Team USA, and Team Canada battling it. But after the round-robin games, it all comes down to this showdown.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bateman Might Have Made a Good Call

There’s been some chatter about NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman getting some heat for holding the early games of the 4 Nations in Montreal and the final in Boston. But, looking at the ticket prices tells a pretty straightforward story about the growing appeal of this event.

The cheapest tickets for the Team Canada vs. Team USA game at TD Garden for the 4 Nations start at a whopping $998. That’s not pocket change. But what does this price tell us?

First, there is a serious demand for high-stakes international hockey. Fans will pay top dollar to see this kind of competition live. It’s a big deal—especially for a game that isn’t part of the regular NHL season.

Second, it tells us that the sport is still a significant draw in the United States. That’s especially true in an Original-Six city like Boston, where hockey fans are passionate. Also, having the first games in Montreal was a good call because that’s an Original-Six city. Those two cities are close to each other, which makes travel easy.

Third, the ticket prices point to the growing importance of international hockey. The fact that this event draws such big ticket prices shows that people are starting to care more about these international competitions. It’s not just about the NHL anymore—it’s about seeing the best players worldwide compete.

Brad Marchand will play for Team Canada in Boston on Thursday.

NHL Hockey Is Growing in Popularity

Ultimately, regardless of what anyone says about the location or the setup, the ticket prices speak for themselves. The game’s growing in popularity, and fans are excited. I know it’s easy to criticize Commissioner Gary Bettman for his choices. And I assume the final choice came through his office. However, in this case, it seems he got it right.

Now, let’s see if the on-ice action lives up to the hype!

