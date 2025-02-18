Why Is Nylander’s Scoring Down If He’s Playing Better?

The Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander‘s scoring this season has been odd. He’s still playing at an elite level, but the points aren’t coming like they usually do. If anything, his play hasn’t dropped off. A case can be made that he’s playing even better. His goal-scoring is up, but his assist numbers are down. By the eye test, he’s just as dynamic as ever. So, what’s the deal with Nylander, or is something else going on?



Is Nylander Feeling the Impact of Berube’s Maple Leafs System

One thing to consider is how the team plays this season under Craig Berube. The new coach is known for a more defensive, structured system. And putting defense first can limit high-scoring chances. Teams don’t put up the same offensive numbers when they focus on defense. While the Maple Leafs Nylander’s defense has improved each season, he thrives in a more fast-paced game.



But the thing is that players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Nylander are so talented that they should score regardless of the system. They’ve been used to playing in a way that lets them create scoring chances whenever they want. Perhaps Nylander still is.

Nylander has been getting far more breakaways this season than during past seasons. Should that number be a concern? Does it mean he’s still free-wheeling in a system like Berube’s that holds other players back? Sticking to a rigid style is tough for players like Nylander, especially when they’re so good at breaking free and making things happen independently. Berube wants them to fit into the system, but it’s not easy when Nylander is wired to improvise.

Nylander’s Hot Streak Is Evidence He’s Still Got It

Nylander has been scoring recently. He recently picked up his second career hat trick in a 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames on February 5. The game represented a special moment for him. He’d never scored in Calgary before – his hometown arena. That three-goal game capped off a five-goal streak over three games. He’s been on fire, with nine goals and 11 points over his last eight games.



Nylander sits second in the NHL with 33 goals, trailing only the Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl (with 37). Although the Swedish winger’s points might be down, he can still light the lamp in the right situation. And getting many breakaway attempts immediately puts him in the right spot.

The Maple Leafs Nylander, Matthews, and Marner are elite scorers.

So, Why Won’t Nylander Hit the Century Mark?

Last season, Nylander put up 98 points with the Maple Leafs, which is just two shy of the century mark. He will have to go on a heater if he’s even coming close to that mark this season. He’s a point-a-game player, but that doesn’t get him to 100.

What’s the deal? Is it the system or the players he’s playing with? It’s probably a bit of both. The Maple Leafs are trying to balance sticking to structure and letting their top players do what they do best. The Maple Leafs Nylander’s point drop could be because of that push and pull. While the system might limit some offense, Nylander, Matthews, and Marner will still find ways to break through and get the job done. With John Tavares out, Nylander hasn’t always played with scorers.



Nylander will keep doing his thing, and the points will come. But he won’t likely get to 100 this season. That doesn’t mean he’s slowing down—quite the contrary.

