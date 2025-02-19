NHL News
Kraken Stir Up Trade Deadline Buzz, Several Key Players in Play
The Seattle Kraken have several key names out there in the market as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Who gets moved?
The Seattle Kraken are shaping up to be one of the more intriguing teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline, with multiple players reportedly on the market. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Seattle is traditionally quiet when it comes to trade discussions, but this year, talk is that they have several assets out there and aren’t shying away from the deadline discussions.
Among the more likely trade candidates is forward Brandon Tanev. He will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The type of player teams will have interest in as a playoff performer — physical, reliable, and cheap if the Kraken retains salary — expectations are high that Tanev will move before the deadline.
Oliver Bjorkstrand‘s name is also out there. Although earlier conversations have quieted down a bit, the Kraken are still promoting him as a consistent 20-goal winger.
Jared McCann has also surfaced in trade speculation. While it’s not a guarantee McCann will be dealt, the chatter surrounding his potential availability is nearly as loud as Tanev’s, indicating a real possibility of a move. The biggest difference between the two is that McCann is not at all a rental. He’s got two more seasons at $5 million per season on his deal.
Additionally, Yanni Gourde’s name is making the rounds in trade talks, though he is currently dealing with an injury. Like Tanev, Gourde is also a pending unrestricted free agent, making him another asset Seattle could consider moving.
The Kraken Could Be One of the Busier Trade Deadline Teams
With so many key pieces potentially available, the Kraken could be one of the more active teams at the deadline, says Pagnotta. It’s unclear how many of the players the Kraken will actually move, but the expectation is that GM Ron Francis will be busy having talks with other general managers.
Whether they make a blockbuster move or simply stockpile future assets, their roster could look significantly different in the coming weeks.
Next: Oilers a Trade Fit for Overlooked Maple Leafs Forward
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 seconds ago
Kraken Stir Up Trade Deadline Buzz, Several Key Players in Play
The Seattle Kraken have several key names out there in the market as the...
-
NHL News/ 29 minutes ago
How Have Maple Leafs Stars Done at the 4 Nations?
Three of the Toronto Maple Leafs Core Four are playing at the 4 Nations....
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Quinn Hughes’ 4 Nations Status Could be Blow for Team Canada
The Vancouver Canucks Quinn Hughes has been called to Team USA. If he gets...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Could Be a Trade Fit for Overlooked Maple Leafs Forward
One publication wondered if Nick Robertson of the Toronto Maple Leafs could be a...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Potential Suitors and Latest in Brayden Schenn Trade Talk
What is the latest on trade speculation regarding St. Louis Blues veteran forward Brayden...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Why Is Nylander’s Scoring Down If He’s Playing Better?
By the eye test, William Nylander is playing even better than he's played in...
-
Boston Bruins/ 7 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Bruins, Senators & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 18), Charlie McAvoy, Brady and Matthew Thackuk, and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers’ Toughest UFA Call Is Old, Slow, and Effective
When it comes to Corey Perry extension talk, how much is the aging winger...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 17: Will the Oilers re-sign John Klingberg, should the Maple...
-
Boston Bruins/ 18 hours ago
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Hospitalized with Upper-Body Injury
Charlie McAvoy has been hospitalized with an injury, according to a report. It's unclear...