Kraken Stir Up Trade Deadline Buzz, Several Key Players in Play

The Seattle Kraken are shaping up to be one of the more intriguing teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline, with multiple players reportedly on the market. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Seattle is traditionally quiet when it comes to trade discussions, but this year, talk is that they have several assets out there and aren’t shying away from the deadline discussions.

Among the more likely trade candidates is forward Brandon Tanev. He will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The type of player teams will have interest in as a playoff performer — physical, reliable, and cheap if the Kraken retains salary — expectations are high that Tanev will move before the deadline.

Oliver Bjorkstrand‘s name is also out there. Although earlier conversations have quieted down a bit, the Kraken are still promoting him as a consistent 20-goal winger.

Jared McCann has also surfaced in trade speculation. While it’s not a guarantee McCann will be dealt, the chatter surrounding his potential availability is nearly as loud as Tanev’s, indicating a real possibility of a move. The biggest difference between the two is that McCann is not at all a rental. He’s got two more seasons at $5 million per season on his deal.

Additionally, Yanni Gourde’s name is making the rounds in trade talks, though he is currently dealing with an injury. Like Tanev, Gourde is also a pending unrestricted free agent, making him another asset Seattle could consider moving.

The Kraken Could Be One of the Busier Trade Deadline Teams

With so many key pieces potentially available, the Kraken could be one of the more active teams at the deadline, says Pagnotta. It’s unclear how many of the players the Kraken will actually move, but the expectation is that GM Ron Francis will be busy having talks with other general managers.

Whether they make a blockbuster move or simply stockpile future assets, their roster could look significantly different in the coming weeks.

