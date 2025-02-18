Quinn Hughes’ 4 Nations Status Could be Blow for Team Canada

With Charlie McAvoy‘s injury, the Vancouver Canucks Quinn Hughes has joined Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship. If Hughes gets a chance to play — which has not yet been determined based on the health of Team USA’s roster– , this could be bad news for Team Canada. Right now, it would seem that the rules work against Hughes playing. Still, I’m predicting between now and Thursday, that both he and Thomas Harley will be given the green light to play. If that happens, here’s why Hughes can make a huge difference.

Quinn Hughes Is a Game-Changer

Quinn Hughes is playing great hockey this season. He’s registered 58 points in 46 games with Vancouver, including 14 goals and 44 assists. He was on fire before he was injured and missed a few games. He had scored five goals and six assists in his last seven games.

What does this mean for Team Canada? Hughes is the kind of player who can change the course of a game. He’s a playmaker and a key in both the offensive and defensive zones. His addition to Team USA makes his team more challenging to play against. He’s so quick and makes decisions at such high speeds that he’ll be tough to keep up with.

Hughes Makes Team USA’s Defense Stronger

Team USA will miss Charlie McAvoy due to injury, leaving a hole on defense. That hole will be filled with Hughes’ addition to the lineup. [You have to think that former Canucks’ player J.T. Miller is smiling.]

Canucks blue liner Hughes is not just an offensive weapon but also a solid defender. Team Canada now faces a more formidable U.S. squad at both ends of the ice. Hughes can help Team USA play more of the game in Canada’s defensive zone. He can also be a force in the neutral zone. It will be harder for Canada to execute their game plan with him on the ice.

Hughes Should Boost Team USA’s Offense

Team USA is already in a good spot heading into the championship game. They’ve been playing well. However, adding Hughes gives them a new look offensively. Few can wheel and deal like the Canucks captain. He’ll give them an extra little push.



Hughes has been on a roll, and his quick playstyle will make the U.S. team more dangerous. With Hughes, the Americans should play with even more confidence heading into this high-stakes game. His game is lightning-quick, adding even more pressure on Canada to keep up.

Quinn Hughes Team USA

Will Canucks Fans Now Have Two Teams to Cheer For?

Should the Canucks Hughes play for Team USA, it would be good news for Canucks fans. However, it might be bad news for Team Canada. Hughes is a game-changer who makes Team USA stronger on defense and offense. Team Canada might have a tough time dealing with him in the championship. It should be a fun one to watch.

If Hughes does get to play and you are a Canucks fan living in Canada, who will you cheer for?

