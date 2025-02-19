Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Look to Beat the Offseason, Focused on “Hockey Trades”
The Buffalo Sabres are active in trade discussions, but they want to make “hockey trades”, which could make deals difficult.
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is already looking ahead to next season when it comes to trade deadline moves. A likely seller at this season’s deadline, he’s not a seller in the traditional sense. Not looking for draft picks and prospects, Adams wants to make “hockey trades” moving studs for studs.
Pagnotta reported that Adams is hoping to get a head start on roster moves that will help push the team toward playoff contention in 2025-26. According to reports, the Sabres aren’t interested in stockpiling draft picks—they want NHL-ready talent in return for any significant moves.
In other words, for teams calling about names like Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch, Bowen Byram, or Owen Power, they need to be prepared to send an NHL-ready difference-maker back in the swap.
Which Sabres Come Up Most in Trades?
Forward Dylan Cozens has been frequently mentioned in trade talks. While Buffalo appears open to moving him, it would have to be part of a major hockey trade. The Sabres want a key piece for their lineup if they’re removing a solid player. Any trade centered around future assets isn’t on their radar.
Meanwhile, teams have shown interest in Alex Tuch, but he is nearly untouchable. The Sabres aren’t willing to move him unless they receive an immediate upgrade in return. Pagnotta says that 30, to 31 teams would like Tuch, which is why the Sabres will be asking for a king’s ransom. They aren’t actively shopping for him. Still, expect Tuch’s name to continue coming up in trade discussions.
The Sabres are a team that might get talked about, but trades don’t seem as likely, simply because of the type of hockey deals the organization is looking at making. Contenders don’t want to move their own good players ahead of the playoffs. That means some of these trades might happen in the offseason, even if the Sabres want to get out ahead of the summer.
Next: Quinn Hughes’ 4 Nations Status Could be Blow for Team Canada
