Oilers’ Toughest UFA Call Is Old, Slow, and Effective

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic took a look at several pending RFAs and UFAs for the Edmonton Oilers and tried to determine their value and the likelihood they get re-signed. Among the names Mitchell examined was Corey Perry.

He writes:

We can make the call on many of the free agents from here. The toughest call is probably Perry, who is older and slow but makes so many smart plays in the offensive zone he’ll be difficult to replace.

Perry is having a solid season for the Oilers; likely far better than most people would have expected. With 12 goals and 20 points in 54 games, he’s producing in limited minutes and often from the team’s fourth line. His production is far exceeding what he’s being paid, but as Mitchell points out, “one of the priorities this summer will be improvement in foot speed among the wingers.”

Perry is getting older and slower each season. His hockey IQ is still elite and his ability to agitate and throw opposing players on tilt hasn’t left him, but keeping up with the play and icing big minutes each game just isn’t an option. Sometimes the Oilers have to consider sitting him for rest when back-to-back games or several games in a few days pop up on the schedule. It’s fair and no one is criticizing Perry, but how high should the Oilers rank Perry on their list of priorities if he’s only going to need more time and off and struggle to keep pace?

Corey Perry Oilers extension talk

How Much Is Perry Worth on an Extension?

Much of what the Oilers will decide to go will be based on what Perry is looking for. With a rising salary cap, it’s hard to know what Perry will be worth on the open market. Mitchell ranks his market value at just above $3 million. It’s unlikely the Oilers retain him for anywhere near that dollar figure. But, if he’s open to something around what he’s making now ($1.15 million), there’s a chance he sticks around.

Next: Bowman May “Move Quickly” to Sign Extension with Unknown Oiler