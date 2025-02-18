Oilers Could Be a Trade Fit for Overlooked Maple Leafs Forward

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking at several trade opportunities over the next three weeks. Not all ideas will pan out or become realistic trade options, but there may be a scenario where the Oilers can acquire a young scoring winger that another club has given up on. Specifically, Oilers Nation mentioned three options, one of which was Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson.

Robertson, 23, has been a polarizing player in the Toronto marke. Some see his incredible potential, while others have run out of patience. He has struggled to get consistent ice time under head coach Craig Berube, despite being a highly skilled finisher. Many believe he could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere and the Oilers are potentially looking for depth scorers, particularly wingers who can finish on the plays Leon Draisaitl makes.

Robertson previously requested a trade last summer and it’s unclear what his value is heading into the deadline. This is a possible opportunity for the Oilers, assuming the Leafs are at a point where simply moving on, despite the return, might be Toronto’s best course of action.

Is Robertson a Low-Risk, High-Reward Trade Opportunity for the Oilers?

The Maple Leafs are looking to make other moves, with recent reports they could be looking for a splash trade. It’s unlikely they acquire that piece from the Oilers, but moving contracts before their big swing seems logical.

Nick Robertson trade talk Maple Leafs

In limited minutes, Robertson has produced 1.02 goals per hour at 5-on-5 over the past three seasons. That rate would rank third on Edmonton’s roster, trailing only superstars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. He also draws penalties, which is a huge plus for an Oilers’ team that has a leathal man advantage.

There are some potential drawbacks, including his smaller frame, and lack of impact on special teams. The Oilers wouldn’t need him on the power play, but it would be nice to have a more phyiscial forechecker who can kill penalties. That said, if he comes in at his current cap hit of $875,000 and finds chemistry with Draisaitl, the other holes in his game in those other areas can be overlooked.

If the asking price is reasonable, the Oilers should see if the Leafs are looking to dumpoing Robertson to do other things. Edmonton has taken some chances on players that other teams didn’t want and, in some cases, it has worked out well.

