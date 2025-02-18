NHL News
Potential Suitors and Latest in Brayden Schenn Trade Talk
What is the latest on trade speculation regarding St. Louis Blues veteran forward Brayden Schenn? Who might be interested?
According to Chris Johnston, the Blues are “at least gauging interest” on veteran forward and captain Brayden Schenn. He may not be part of the franchise’s long-term plans, but they aren’t about to give him away in a trade, adds Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
At 33 years old, Schenn still carries value as someone who can put up offense and is a strong locker-room presence. However, his contract—three more years at a $6.5 million AAV—raises questions about how much interest he’ll generate. Rutherford writes, “Many people, including myself, wonder how the three years left on his contract ($6.5 million average annual value) would limit the market, but the salary cap is rising significantly, so perhaps that’s not as big of an issue as it seems.”
One factor complicating a potential move is Schenn’s no-trade clause. Until this summer, he holds a full no-trade, meaning he would have to approve any deal. However, his clause shifts to a modified no-trade afterward, allowing him to submit a list of 15 teams he can block.
Does Schenn Want to Stay with the Blues?
Rutherford questioned how motivated Schenn was to stick with the Blues. He noted the player’s public statements regarding wanting to stay with the team but also mentioned the potential appeal of being moved to a contender.
As for potential suitors, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to Schenn, with former Blues coach Craig Berube now behind the Leafs’ bench. In fact, Rutherford writes the Leafs are the only team he’s heard thus far as linked to Schenn. Other reports about the Vegas Golden Knights were not mentioned.
The return for Schenn remains unclear, but TSN’s Darren Dreger described the ask from the Blues as “mammoth.” Is a first-round pick enough? And, is there a team out there willing to pay that price given the size of Schenn’s contract?
