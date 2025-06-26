Tampering Concerns Cast Shadow Over Marner, Marchand in Free Agency

With the NHL reinforcing its stance on tampering ahead of the July 1 free agency window, all eyes are on how it could affect the league’s top available name: Mitch Marner. The league sent out another warning this week to teams as they prepare for a busy free agency period. It’s unclear if whispers of Vegas already being a favorite to land Marner have anything to do with the notice, but no one should be surprised if it’s not entirely a coincidence.

Perhaps it was Paul Bissonnette’s comments that a deal between Brad Marchand and the Toronto Maple Leafs was all but agreed upon — to be clear, Bissonnette is not exactly a reliable source, but his voice is one the NHL hears quite frequently. There is still talk that the Florida Panthers are trying to re-sign Marchand.

Marner to Vegas seems like a tampering issue

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly reminded clubs of the league’s tampering rules back in November and followed up again last week. The NHL is watching for signs of pre-free agency discussions, even if everyone knows there are ways to have those discussions off the record.

The potential penalties—fines, suspensions, or even loss of draft picks could impact a team that breaks the rules.

How Does This Impact Marner and Marchand?

Maybe none of this matters given that Marner seems unlikely to sign with a team on July 1. Word is that he plans to hold several meetings and then make a decision. That said, if news comes down that Marner has signed with Vegas at the opening bell of free agency, there will be questions.

The same goes for Marchand, should he decide to test the market and leave the Panthers.

Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, emphasized Wednesday that teams will only be permitted to speak with Marner starting July 1. Don’t expect there to be a 12:01 p.m. signing. But, will Marner take extra long to make his decision official, just because of the NHL’s warnings? He might.

What the team that signs Marner doesn’t need is controversy surrounding the deal. It’s going to cost the winning team huge money. It doesn’t need to cost them draft picks, too.

How long will it take Marchand to make up his mind? He’s been busy this week on social media, trolling the Oilers and having a good time after winning the Stanley Cup. Maybe he doesn’t care. At the same time, why bring unnecessary attention to a new team?

With the NHL watching more closely, both agents and teams may be treading carefully. Even if informal feelers have been sent, finalizing any agreement could now take longer. If it does, that will impact what other teams do. The longer it takes for these deals to be announced, the longer it takes for other clubs to know if they should pivot and try to sign other players.

