NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Maple Leafs, Penguins & Oilers
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 13). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. In today’s roundup, we again focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.
Today’s news roundup will focus on the 4 Nations Face-Off. Last night, Team Canada beat Team Sweden in a thrilling overtime game in the first meeting of the best-on-best tournament. The Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner scored the game-winner just over six minutes into the extra period on a feed from the great Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby. Hometown hero Mario Lemieux was given a grand welcome in Montreal. Team Sweden came back with a pair of third-period goals but could not stop Crosby’s magic on the ice. It was an amazing game!
Marner’s OT Goal Lifts Canada Past Sweden in Thrilling Opener
The great Sidney Crosby assisted the Maple Leafs Mitch Marner’s overtime winner to lead Team Canada to a win against Team Sweden in an entertaining game. Oilers captain Connor McDavid praised the fast-paced, high-skill international hockey game. He was right. Interestingly, this Team Canada 4-3 win extended their undefeated streak with Crosby to 26 straight wins.
Montreal Loves Mario: Crowd Chants His Name
The Montreal crowd honored the great Mario Lemieux before the first game of the best-on-best 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. The Montreal fans celebrated their legend with cheers and chanting. Before the game, Lemieux was introduced along with the team captains, taking special time for another Penguin, Crosby. Hearing the fans erupt in “Mario!” chant to celebrate their hometown hero was a great start to the series.
Team Sweden Falls a Little Short in Overtime Loss
After a slow start, Team Sweden rallied with two third-period goals to force overtime against Canada. The Minnesota Wild’s Filip Gustavsson’s strong goaltending kept Sweden in the game. Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm, often playing one-on-one hockey against his teammate McDavid, was only one highlight of the game. It was a great game, and either team might have won.
