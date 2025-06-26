NHL News
Major Changes: NHL, NHLPA to Announce CBA Extension
The NHL and NHLPA are finalizing a four-year CBA extension that includes major changes — with an announcement expected before the Draft.
The NHL and NHLPA are reportedly in the final stages of completing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on a four-year extension to their current Collective Bargaining Agreement, with an official framework announcement expected as early as Friday, just ahead of the NHL Draft.
Sources say the two sides were closing in on a handshake deal as of Wednesday, with only one unresolved issue remaining. A formal ratification process will follow, though it’s not expected to face any obstacles. Commissioner Gary Bettman briefed the NHL’s Board of Governors on Wednesday, while the NHLPA’s executive board unanimously authorized executive director Marty Walsh to proceed with the agreement.
There Are Some Big Changes Coming to the NHL
The extension would be an unprecedented early renewal, set to bring sweeping changes to the league’s structure, player contracts, and financial framework. Among the headline items is an 84-game regular season starting in 2026-27, with the preseason shortened to just four games per team. Veterans with over 100 NHL games will be limited to two preseason appearances.
Notable contract changes include a new maximum term of seven years (if re-signing with your own team) and six years for free agents (signing with a new team). The final year players can sign eight-year deals is 2025-26. Could this impact the decisions of players like Connor McDavid? It could.
Also ending is the controversial practice of deferring salary to reduce cap hits. For example, the Frank Vatrano deal (where $9 million of his contract was deferred) would not be allowed under the new rules.
Other key changes in the new CBA include:
- A crackdown on the use of long-term injured reserve in the playoffs, closing the loophole that allowed cap circumvention.
- Standardized draft rights, allowing teams to retain drafted players until age 22 regardless of league changes.
- Each team will be required to carry a full-time Emergency Backup Goalie (EBUG), who will practice and travel with the teams.
- A nearly doubled playoff bonus pool for players.
- Expanded player benefits, including improved health coverage, post-career support, and owner-covered payroll taxes.
- The removal of mandatory dress codes for game-day arrivals and departures.
Salary cap projections are also trending upward, with figures of $95.5 million (2025-26), $104 million (2026-27), and $113 million (2027-28). These could be on the low side, with changes possible following the 2025-26 season.
