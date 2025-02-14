Utah Hockey Club: Inaugural Deadline Decisions Loom

With the NHL season on pause for the 4 Nations Tournament, most teams are using this time off to evaluate for the looming trade deadline of March 7th. The Utah Hockey Club (name subject to change) looks down the barrel with significant decisions to make and only six points from the wild card spot.

Utah Hockey Club’s Veterans to Sell

Some easily moved vets could garner much interest and pay big dividends if the team decides to push to the final Wild Card spot. Veteran Alex Kerfoot could attract many suitors seeking help for the playoffs. The biggest selling block, however, remains one of their two goalies—Connor Ingram or Karel Vejmelka. Numerous playoff teams and rebuilding teams are in desperate need of goaltender assistance. Utah could be poised for immediate success going into the draft and 2026 season if GM Bill Armstrong decides to open the selling floodgates.

Is There a Utah Playoff Push on the Horizon?

Utah might benefit more from a playoff appearance for a franchise that has gone through otherworldly levels of change (and doesn’t seem to be ending it any time soon). Salt Lake City has embraced the team with open arms and has engaged rapidly in the looming franchise building blocks for its newfound sports team. They started the season with over 34,000 season ticket deposits and set unprecedented local stadium and merchandising records along the way.

Rather than start the yard sale, Utah could dig deep within and find the needed spark amongst their young core of stars, such as a returning Dylan Guenther and captain Clayton Keller. The Utah Hockey Club had already made a move earlier this season, trading for veteran defenseman Olli Määttä. Their defense remains their weakest point of interest, but nothing can fix that more than a break to reset and refocus.

Dylan Guenther Utah extension

Whatever changes may or may not come during this break, Utah remains in a prime position. Coach André Tourigny will need to take this time to lead a real charge for the boys in the locker room and make the most of their inaugural season.

