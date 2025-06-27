Noah Dobson Trade Talks Narrowed to Two Teams

Trade speculation surrounding New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has intensified, with The Athletic’s Chris Johnston reporting the team is down to two primary suitors: the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dobson, a 25-year-old pending restricted free agent, has reportedly made it clear he prefers to remain in the Eastern Conference—an important factor as talks continue. Elliotte Friedman and Andy Strickland have both confirmed Dobson’s preference, which could rule out Western Conference clubs like the St. Louis Blues, who were previously linked to discussions.

As per Johnston, league sources indicate Dobson is expected to sign a long-term extension as part of any deal, with his next contract projected to carry a cap hit of at least $9.5 million. The Islanders initially explored a contract extension but shifted gears once it became clear they could not meet his demands and opted to test the trade market.

Dobson has been one of the NHL’s most productive blueliners in recent years, ranking 10th among defensemen in points since 2021. A former 12th overall pick in 2018, he broke out with a 70-point campaign two seasons ago and posted 39 points in 71 games last year.

Do the Canadiens or Blue Jackets Get Dobson?

RG.org reports, ‘People are sleeping on Don Waddell.’ That suggests the Blue Jackets GM is chasing a big trade. Is Dobson it? Or, are the Canadiens more likely to land Dobson and continue to be a team on the rise? Montreal is coming off a return to the playoffs, while Columbus narrowly missed a wild-card berth after a strong season.

According to Pierre LeBrun, there’s growing momentum that a trade could be completed soon, potentially as early as today if a first-round pick from the 2025 NHL Draft is involved.

