Minnesota Wild
Wild Trade Frederick Gaudreau to Kraken for a Draft Pick
The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Frederick Gaudreau in a move that adds veteran depth for a low trade cost.
As per Elliotte Friedman, “Minnesota trades Frederick Gaudreau to Seattle for a draft pick.” The deal will be finalized on Thursday, continuing the trend of trades and moves ahead of Friday and Saturday’s NHL Draft.
Michael Russo of The Athletic wrote, “One player the Wild have talked to other teams about is center Freddy Gaudreau, who has three more years left on his contract at $2.1 million. If the Wild traded him, that could put them in the market for another right-shot center.”
The Wild cleared some salary off their roster, while the Kraken picked up a useful piece. He’s a decent veteran depth forward who had 18 goals and 37 points for the Wild last season.
The cost was low to acquire the player, and his upside was likely worth taking on the cap hit for the Kraken. Gaudreau earns $2.1 million per season until 2028.
