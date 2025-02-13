Jets News & Rumors: Hellebuyck, Yager & Trade Deadline

In this edition of Winnipeg Jets News & Rumours, I’ll share why Team USA’s starting goalie will be the Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck. No one expects less than an impressive performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Second, I’ll look at a promising young prospect excelling in the WHL. Finally, I’ll look at the Jets’ potential moves ahead of the trade deadline and what they might want to add as they push for the playoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck Backstopping Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck will be in the net for Team USA as they face off against Finland on Thursday in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Winnipeg Jets’ star goaltender, who leads the NHL with 43 games, 34 wins, and six shutouts, has been a key player for the Jets. Now, he’s representing his country.

Hellebuyck’s inclusion as the starting goaltender is no surprise given that he’s the reigning Vezina Trophy winner. However, Team USA also has Jack Oettinger as a possibility, so they aren’t hurting in the crease. Who will play Team Canada is anyone’s guess right now.

Jets’ Prospect Brayden Yager Making Progress in WHL

Brayden Yager has put up 21 goals and 39 assists in 38 games playing between the WHL’s Moose Jaw and Lethbridge. For fans who haven’t followed his development, he started the season as Moose Jaw’s captain, but was traded midseason to Lethbridge. He also represented Canada at the World Junior Championship, contributing three assists in five games. His production this season follows a strong performance last season (95 points in 57 games).



Because the Jets have had an excellent 2024-25 campaign, Yager is likely still a year or two away from NHL action. He’s part of a nice prospect pool that includes Brad Lambert and Chaz Lucius. Both these youngsters are now developing in the AHL. Again, for those who don’t know him well, Yager is a Saskatoon native. He was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Winnipeg Jets on August 22, 2024, in exchange for Rutger McGroarty.

Scott Arniel, head coach of the Winnipeg Jets

Jets Are After More Depth at the Trade Deadline

Heading into the 4 Nations break, Jets head coach Scott Arniel has come to appreciate his team depth. Even with Adam Lowry missing from action, the team’s depth has kept them strong. With only half a dozen games left before the trade deadline, GM Cheveldayoff has only a little more time to assess his team’s needs. Will he try to chase down additional depth?



Arniel emphasized that while the Jets are confident with their current roster. However, they are open to making moves to further enhance their chances of success. More depth at every position can’t hurt the Jets’ chances for a long Stanley Cup journey.

