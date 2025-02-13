NHL News
Marner Has Maple Leafs Fans Dreaming of the Playoffs
Will last night’s overtime game winner propel Mitch Marner to playoff success for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Can Marner’s confidence transfer?
In the 4 Nations Face-Off opening game between Canada and Sweden, Mitch Marner proved why he will now be considered one of the NHL’s clutch players. His overtime-winning goal wasn’t just a game-winner; it was a statement. After the game, Canada’s head coach, Jon Cooper, couldn’t help but praise Marner’s confidence, saying, “That kid oozes confidence.”
Cooper Shoots Down Any Thought that Marner Would Suddenly Grow Confident
The media question about what the goal might mean for Marner had a simple answer—it would make him more confident. But Cooper would have none of it. He answered that Marner entered the game confident and left the game equally confident.
Cooper’s words ring especially true with the answer by breaking down the moment. The game had already seen a lot of back-and-forth action, with Canada jumping out to a 2–0 lead before Sweden scored a couple of third-period goals to tie it up. Either team could have won in those final moments and almost did. When Marner scored, it not only won the game for Team Canada, but it might have ripple effects far down the line for Marner and the Maple Leafs. Much of that will soon be part of the ongoing Marner expectation.
Cooper Appreciated Marner’s Mindset in the Moment
What Cooper liked was Marner’s confident mindset in that pressure-filled moment. Cooper reflected, “I don’t know if you’re saying that like, ‘Is that a confidence-building goal? … I thought it was a big-time player making a big-time play at a big-time moment.”
Cooper’s point was that Marner had the ability to step up in a critical moment, especially in overtime. It showed exactly why Marner is such a key player for Team Canada. Such plays are why a player like Mitch Marner can be critical to a team’s success. Expect many Maple Leafs fans to hop on the Marner bandwagon and now expect him to do the same during the playoffs.
Perhaps that’s more than fair. Marner’s always had the skill, but does he now have the mindset?
Maple Leafs Fans Can’t Forget the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Ironically, this is not the Marner many fans will remember from the playoffs. Last night, he showed poise under pressure. He also showed his ability to take control of the game when he had to. Last night, he was a big-time player. Now, here’s the question: Can he replicate last night over and over again in the postseason?
It’s easy to get caught up in Marner’s moves and flashiness, but the quiet confidence he carries with him makes him a difference-maker. What was impressive, too, was the way he didn’t hesitate in that overtime period. He calmly skated in on the goalie and scored the game-winner. Nothing flashy, just a well-placed shot.
Marner Reminded Maple Leafs Fans He’s an Elite Big-Moment Player, Now …
As the 4 Nations Face-Off continues, Marner’s goal will remind fans why he’s one of the most dangerous players on the ice. His ability to rise to the occasion in such high-pressure situations is why head coach Jon Cooper and many others believe he’s a player who can define games, even the big ones.
And if Marner’s performance in this opener is any indication, it seems like we’re in for a lot more “big-time moments” from Marner in this tournament. But, for Maple Leafs fans, that won’t be enough. Can Marner bring it in the postseason?
