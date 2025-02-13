4 Potential Team Canada Defensemen on Call After Theodore Loss

The rules of the 4 Nations Tournament state that a team cannot bring in a replacement player if an active roster member goes down. The only change to that rule would be if additional injuries took place and that team could not ice at least 18 skaters. Such is the case for Team Canada, who lost defenseman Shea Theodore in the second period of Wednesday’s game versus Team Sweden.

Now, the most Team Canada can do is call some people who could be potential replacements and ask them to be ready to go in the event the worst-case scenario happens. As Elliotte Friedman reports, “Canada will be allowed to put a defenceman or two “on notice,” so if there’s another injury (hope not), one will be able to join when the series switches to Boston. Since these players may be away on vacation, proper notice is necessary.”

Who might Team Canada reach out to?

Evan Bouchard – Edmonton Oilers

Could Be Team Canada’s Second Power Play Quarterback

Evan Bouchard may be polarizing in Edmonton, but he’s a dynamic, offensive defensemen who is better defensively than he’s given credit for. He’s among the elite in turnover ratios per minutes played, but when he does give the puck away, it tends to create high-danger chances against. Still, there is no denying his ability.

He followed up an 82-point regular season last year with a 32-point playoff showing in the Oilers’ Stanley Cup Final loss and now has 44 points this season. He’s on pace for 66 points, which is low for him.

He’s a solid puck mover, a fantastic power play quarterback and he’s got a howitzer for a shot. Theodore was pegged to be on the second power-play unit, so Team Canada might be looking for a replacement there. The downside with Bouchard is that he’s primarily a right-shot defenseman.

Jakub Chychrun – Washington Capitals

Good Left-Shot Option to Provide Scoring

Jakob Chychrun is a left-handed shooter who is a big part of the fantastic season the Washington Capitals are having. He can play both sides, which is something Team Canada is looking for in a replacement and his 13 goals are second-most among Canadian defensemen.

Jakob Chychrun of the Capitals could be a player on call for Team Canada

He isn’t necessarily known for being a shutdown guy, but he would provide another scoring weapon from the blue line and another power play option.

Bowen Byram – Buffalo Sabres

Having A Good Season on a Bad Team

Another left-shot option that is having a good season is Bowen Byram. He’s got seven goals and 22 points in 54 games for the Buffalo Sabres this season and playing well. He’s a plus/minus – +9 on a lowly Sabres team that sits seventh-last in goals against this season.

He plays 23:09 per game, which is second most on the team. Just behind him is Owen Power, who could be another interesting choice.

MacKenzie Weegar – Calgary Flames

Among the More Well-Rounded Defensemen for Team Canada

MacKenzie Weegar has been as steady as they come for the Calgary Flames. He is a big reason why they’re still not sure if they’re buying or selling at the deadline since his play has helped keep the team in the playoff conversation. He is solid offensively and defensively and one could make the argument he should have been chosen for the team in the first place.

He’s got 31 points in 55 games for Calgary this season and averages 23:38 per night in ice time.

Next: Insider Clarifies Noah Dobson Trade Rumors Amidst Agent Change