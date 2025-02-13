Insider Clarifies Noah Dobson Trade Rumors Amidst Agent Change

Recent speculation surrounding New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has gained traction after reports suggested his name was being floated in trade discussions, and the player switched agents on Wednesday. However, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman suggested on his latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, there is no definitive evidence out there that Dobson is on the move.

Acknowledging that Dobson’s name may have come up in certain trade talks, he has not been actively shopped by the Islanders.

Dobson, a pending restricted free agent, recently switched representation from Andrew Maloney to Judd Moldaver and Olivier Fortier of Wasserman, fueling speculation that a major change could be on the horizon. However, Friedman said that changing agencies can mean a player is trying to get traded, it might not be the case here. The Islanders are not actively looking to make a deal.

“I had heard about six weeks ago that Dobson’s name had kind of been out there, but I just couldn’t find anything concrete,” Friedman said. “If Dobson was discussed, it was likely in a specific trade scenario rather than as a player the Islanders were openly shopping.”

What About Rumors of Dobson to the Canucks?

Friedman noted he had heard others linking the Vancouver Canucks and said that the deal makes logical sense given the Islanders’ need for scoring. However, he could not confirm any direct negotiations between the two teams. He also stated that Lou Lamoriello’s tight-lipped approach to making deals means verifying any speculation is next to impossible.

Noah Dobson trade rumors Islanders

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period also reports that the Islanders are not actively shopping Dobson, but they are willing to listen to offers. Any deal would require a significant return, likely a top-line forward.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canadiens, Maple Leafs & Flames