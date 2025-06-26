Report: Oilers Linked to Trade with Utah for Matias Maccelli

With Evander Kane’s departure leaving a noticeable hole in the Edmonton Oilers’ top six, and with news that the team is working on a Viktor Arvidsson trade, speculation is mounting that the team may take a swing on Utah winger Matias Maccelli. But would another undersized winger without proven scoring touch be the right fit?

According to Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now, Edmonton kicked tires on Maccelli during the 202-25 season, even exploring a potential swap for Viktor Arvidsson near the trade deadline. That deal didn’t materialize, but with Maccelli’s stock seemingly falling in Utah, it could be revisited this summer.

Matias Maccelli Oilers trade

Meanwhile, the Utah Mammoth made a late-night trade for JJ Peterka. Moving Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring to Buffalo, Maccelli, 23, stayed put. Is that because Utah likes him? Or, is it because they have other trade plans in the works?

Maccelli is a talented playmaker who produced 49 and 57 points in his first two NHL seasons with Arizona. However, his first year in Salt Lake City was a step backward. He recorded just 18 points in 55 games and was scratched for 13 straight contests down the stretch, playing in only three games after the 4 Nations break.

His $3.425 million cap hit is manageable (well, at least lower than Arvidsson’s), and his age and past production make him an intriguing young player who is a bit more than a prospect at this stage in his career. But questions remain about whether he fits what the Oilers need.

Do Oilers Want to Gamble On Another Small Forward?

The idea here would be that Maccelli is a skilled upgrade over Arvidsson and a better fit in the top six. His past production might suggest there’s a chance he could work if given a dynamic linemate like Leon Draisaitl, but that’s not a guarantee. And, at 5-foot-11, Maccelli isn’t a strong forechecker and has struggled to impact the game without the puck. His lack of physicality may be an issue, even if his chance creation and finishing have consistently been strong.

His drop in production last season — and time spent in the press box — suggest Utah may be ready to move on. That doesn’t mean the Oilers should consider this.

Elliotte Friedman noted on 32 Thoughts that Utah could be one of the offseason’s most aggressive teams this summer. So far, that’s proving to be accurate. With owner Ryan Smith looking to make bold moves, is a Maccelli trade among them? It might open the door for a deal, but the Oilers need to steal this player from Utah to make it worthwhile.

While Maccelli’s upside remains intriguing, it’s fair to wonder whether the Oilers — who are firmly in win-now mode — should take another chance on a small, unproven scorer when more reliable options may be available. They don’t have the cap space, nor does Connor McDavid have the patience if the Oilers get it wrong.

