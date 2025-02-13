Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canadiens, Maple Leafs & Flames
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 12: Team Canada wins in OT, Oilers goalie needs, Laine talks 4 Nations, and Dustin Wolf Calder talk.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk, Feb. 12, there is talk the Edmonton Oilers should consider dealing for an extra goalie. Did a hockey insider give away a Stuart Skinner “flaw?” Meanwhile, is there any chance the Hurricanes could flip Mikko Rantanen? There are rumors that John Tavares and the Maple Leafs have agreed to a contract extension price. Also in Toronto, is it time to trade Max Domi?
Dustin Wolf is a top rookie candidate for the Calder Trophy, but can a goalie win without a wildly exceptional season? Speaking of goaltending, how is the Canadiens’ goalie duo of Montembeault and Dobes working out? There are trade rumors that the Ducks’ Trevor Zegras might be a fit with the Habs. Also in Montreal, can Patrik Laine have a comeback after the 4 Nations? Finally, how does Connor Bedard help reinvigorate Blackhawks fans?
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
The Top 5 NHL Players of All Time: A Definitive Ranking
We asked AI who the top five players of all time were. The answer was mostly correct, but perhaps someone was missed. Wayne Gretzky was the undisputed greatest NHL player of all time. At second, Bobby Orr revolutionized defensemen with unmatched offensive and defensive skills. Mario Lemieux was third, and Gordie Howe was fourth. Sidney Crosby’s consistency and leadership among legends made him fifth. But was Connor McDavid missed in the shuffle?
Patrik Laine’s Make-or-Break Moment at 4 Nations
The Montreal Canadiens Patrik Laine has been struggling. There’s hope that the 4 Nations Face-Off will restore his confidence. Laine acknowledges struggles but suggests limited ice time hurt his performance. If Laine fails at 4 Nations, will the excuses for his struggles be over?
Read More Than The NHL Trade Talk Recap Here:
Mikko Rantanen Trade Flip Talk: Who Might Be Watching?
Mikko Rantanen is initially struggling with the Carolina Hurricanes, and there’s concern he might not re-sign with them. Could the Oilers target him? There’s been some “loose” rumors. He would find a fit in Edmonton, likely as a winger for Leon Draisaitl. Will the Hurricanes flip Rantanen if contract talks stall?
Read More About the Hurricanes Issues Here
Can Dustin Wolf Win the Calder Trophy as a Goalie?
Dustin Wolf is having a good season as a Calgary Flames rookie. However, goalies face higher barrier for Calder Trophy, Andrew Raycroft reports. Wolf would have to play over 50 games, and his team would have to make the playoffs if he’s to win the Calder. Is there a chance for Wolf to win a Calder?
Read the Rest of the Trade Talk Post Here:
Team Canada Beats Team Sweden in Overtime
In a thrilling opening game for the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament, Team Canada won in overtime versus Team Sweden. It took more than half of the 10-minute overtime to get it done, but Mitch Marner was the hero, while Sidney Crosby was the game’s MVP with three assists.
Unfortunately, Team Canada lost a key defenseman to injury for the rest of the tournament.
Read the 4 Nations Team Canada vs. Team Sweden Takeaways
