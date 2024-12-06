In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Dec. 5), the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers were prominently featured. J.T. Miller’s return to skating was a pleasant surprise, while Nils Höglander trade rumors swirled. In Edmonton, Viktor Arvidsson’s injury is concerning, but Zach Hyman’s return ignited scoring, with two goals already tonight. Meanwhile, a key Oilers goal reportedly sparked trade talks between the Senators and Rangers.
The Toronto Maple Leafs had an eventful day, with updates on Jani Hakanpaa’s knee recovery and Fraser Minten giving the team options at the trade deadline. Finally, speculation around Auston Matthews’ path to reaching a significant milestone added interest for Maple Leafs fans.
Elsewhere, the Chicago Blackhawks made news by firing head coach Luke Richardson. Alex Ovechkin stunned fans by returning to the ice, and there was a ton of 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament talk.
NHL Trade Talk Recap Main Story: Blackhawks Fire Luke Richardson
Chicago felt they had to make a change and did on Thursday firing head coach Luke Richardson. Rockford IceHogs coach Anders Sorensen will be promoted in the interim. He will coach and Chicago assistant GM of player development Mark Eaton will take over as the interim in Rockford.
How Good Can Fraser Minten Become for the Maple Leafs?
So far, in a small sample size, Fraser Minten has looked like an old pro. Does his unexpected rise as a rookie help the Maple Leafs rethink their trade deadline strategy and aim for a game-changing acquisition instead of depth additions?
Zach Hyman Returns In Hyman Fashion
Zach Hyman to back into the lineup for the Oilers on Thursday and made an immediate impact. He scored twice (as of this writing) and had one of the other Oilers goals reviewed because he was in the blue paint. It’s exactly the type of play Hyman is known for and the Oilers are glad to have it back.
There is also no timeline on Viktor Arvidsson’s injury and we wondered if Darnell Nurse’s goal against the New York Rangers was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Read The Rest of the NHL Trade Talk Recap Post Here
Are the Canucks Gearing Up to Trade Höglander?
Could the Canucks trade Nils Höglander to address their defensive issues and land a top-four blueliner like Marcus Pettersson? If Vancouver pulls the trigger on such a deal, would it mark the turning point the team needs or become a missed chance for Höglander to fulfill his potential with the Canucks?
The Rest of the NHL Trade Talk Story:
Is J.T. Miller’s Return a Game-Changer for the Canucks?
J.T. Miller is back on the ice, with signs pointing to a potential return to the Vancouver Canucks lineup as early as tomorrow. If Miller returns, will his presence reignite the Canucks’ playoff hopes—or could lingering questions about his absence impact team chemistry?
Full NHL Trade Talk Story Here:
Other NHL Trade Talk Recap Dec. 5 Posts
- Chicago Blackhawks Have Fired Coach Luke Richardson
- J.T. Miller Back Skating, Canucks Say They “Have a Plan”
- Maple Leafs Offer Positive Update on Hakanpaa’s Knee Recovery
- Who Is the Favorite Heading into 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament?
- Arvidsson’s Injury Update Leaves Serious Questions for Oilers
- Hyman Back on Oilers Top Line Drastically Alters Scoring Dynamic
- Is Auston Matthews Still On Track for a Major Milestone?
- Did Oilers Goal Break the Rangers, Leading to Trade Overhaul?
- Nils Höglander Trade: Canucks and Penguins Linked in Talks
- Insider Says Rangers Trade Talks with Senators Just Tip of Iceberg
- Alex Ovechkin Wows in Return to Ice 17 Days After Injury
- Minten’s Success May Lead to Maple Leafs Splashy Trade Deadline
- Notable Players Left Off The Team Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off
- Tavares, Bedard Among Names Snubbed by Team Canada
- Notable Players Left Off Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
- Bedard Left Off 4 Nations Team Canada: Right or Wrong?
- Iginla Out, Eyes on Cowan, and WJC Team Canada Camp Reveal
- 3 Takeaways as Maple Leafs Comeback to Beat the Predators
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Jets
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 hour ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Caps
NHL Trade Talk Recap Dec. 5: Miller and Ovechkin back skating, Hyman returns to...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 7 hours ago
Chicago Blackhawks Have Fired Coach Luke Richardson
The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly firing head coach Luke Richardson and Rockford IceHogs coach...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
J.T. Miller Back Skating, Canucks Say They “Have a Plan”
J.T. Miller is already back skating, as per reports and the Vancouver Canucks say...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Who Is the Favorite Heading into 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament?
Yesterday, the rosters for the Four Nations Face-Off were revealed. Who is the favourite...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Arvidsson’s Injury Update Leaves Serious Questions for Oilers
Questions remain around Viktor Arvidsson's lingering injury and coach Kris Knoblauch reveals no timeline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Did Oilers Goal Break the Rangers, Leading to Trade Overhaul?
Did the win by the Edmonton Oilers and the goal by Darnell Nurse show...
-
New York Rangers/ 12 hours ago
Insider Says Rangers Trade Talks with Senators Just Tip of Iceberg
The New York Rangers are reportedly talking to several teams about trades and among...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Alex Ovechkin Wows in Return to Ice 17 Days After Injury
Alex Ovechkin has returned to the ice and is skating just 17 days after...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
Notable Players Left Off The Team Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off
The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters have been released, and it started with teams Finland...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 13 hours ago
Tavares, Bedard Among Names Snubbed by Team Canada
The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters have been released. It started with both Team Sweden...