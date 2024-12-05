Alex Ovechkin Wows in Return to Ice 17 Days After Injury

Hockey players are just different. Alex Ovechkin, who not that long ago badly injured his leg, continues to defy expectations. He has returned to the ice only 17 days after breaking his left fibula, and footage of him staking around has fans in total amazement. It’s not to say that Ovechkin is close to returning from his injury, but the fact he’s moving around as though he wasn’t given a 4-6-week timeline is impressive.

The Washington Capitals captain was spotted skating in full gear and a non-contact jersey ahead of Thursday’s team practice, marking his second consecutive day on the ice.

While he has yet to rejoin group drills, Ovechkin’s progress is a promising sign for both the Capitals and fans eager to see him chase Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. Ovechkin needs 27 more goals to surpass Gretzky’s historic total, and his determination to return quickly underscores his focus on achieving that milestone.

Not only that, but the Capitals need him back in the lineup as a team that has surprised analysts out of the gate this season. They sit tied for first in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 17-6-2.

Ovechkin Injury Won’t Deny Him This Season

Though there’s still work ahead—building conditioning, integrating with the team, and shedding the non-contact jersey—Ovechkin’s early return is an encouraging development. It speaks to how badly he wants the NHL goal-scoring record, which many doubters immediately said wasn’t attainable this season when his injury was announced.

Ovechkin is a machine. He’s played most of his career going relatively injury-free, and now, with a pretty serious leg break, he’s working his way back much faster than anticipated. How can anyone bet against this guy breaking the record?

