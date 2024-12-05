3 Takeaways as Maple Leafs Comeback to Beat the Predators

Auston Matthews scored twice in the third period, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. The Predators continue to struggle and have now lost five straight. After falling behind early in the first period, Toronto responded with goals from Matthews and William Nylander. The three goals pushed the Maple Leafs to their third straight win.
Matthews has scored three goals in his last three games since returning from an upper-body injury. Mitch Marner added three assists, and Joseph Woll made 22 saves to help the Maple Leafs extend their successful run. Toronto now has put up ten wins in their last 12 games.
What are the three Maple Leafs takeaways from the game?
Takeaway One: Matthews Leads the Charge in Maple Leafs 3-2 Win Over Nashville
Matthews scored twice early in the third period, helping the Maple Leafs erase an early deficit and secure a 3-2 victory over the Predators. Matthews’ two goals brought his total to three in as many games since returning from an upper-body injury, showing that he’s quickly found his rhythm.
Coach Craig Berube’s lineup adjustment, which paired Matthews with Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies to start the third, proved to be a game-changer. The trio clicked immediately, combining for three goals that turned the game in the Maple Leafs’ favor. This adjustment not only paid off with Matthews’ goals but highlighted the chemistry and depth the Maple Leafs are building.
Takeaway Two: Marner’s Playmaking & Woll’s Stopping Aided the Maple Leafs Victory
As for the team’s offense, the third-period switch that reunited Matthews with Marner sparked immediate success, leading to Matthews’ two goals and turning the game around. Marner had a standout performance, assisting on all three of Toronto’s goals and extending his point streak. His solid play contributed to the Maple Leafs’ comeback.
Joseph Woll was solid in net, making 22 saves, but was unlucky with two of Nashville’s goals. The first was a fluke off a strange bounce, while the second came off a wild rebound that Woll had no chance to stop. Despite these unfortunate breaks, Woll looked strong overall, keeping the Maple Leafs in the game with some key stops.
Takeaway Three: Nashville’s Struggles Continue
The Predators played well for the first two periods, using aggressive tactics to disrupt the Maple Leafs’ game—stealing the puck and knocking it off their sticks. However, the game was over once the Maple Leafs found their rhythm in the third period. After Matthews’ two quick goals, Nashville had no answer for Toronto’s surge. The Predators could not mount a comeback, with the Maple Leafs dominating the final frame.
Nashville, which has now lost five straight, remains at the bottom of the league in goals per game despite high-profile offseason additions like Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos. The Predators will look to bounce back during their road trip against Montreal.
What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?
The Maple Leafs will continue their homestand, hosting the Washington Capitals on Friday night. Toronto will seek to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, the Predators, still searching for consistency, will continue their road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
