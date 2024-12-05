Did Oilers Goal Break the Rangers, Leading to Trade Overhaul?

The New York Rangers’ season took a sharp turn after a crushing 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggests a pivotal moment during that game may have pushed GM Chris Drury to explore major roster changes.

Clearly, recent rumors that the Rangers are looking to overhaul their roster and potentially move out some key pieces boil down to more than one goal. But, the Darnell Nurse goal on Jonathan Quick might have been the final signal to Drury that his hunch the Rangers needed serious change was correct. Friedman wrote, “As the Rangers figure out where they are going from here, I realized how bad things were during their 6-2 loss in Edmonton two Saturdays ago. “

Darnell Nurse scores short-handed with 8 seconds left in the first period and Jonathan Quick is NOT happy ? pic.twitter.com/WZbwINCaWZ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2024

That goal was everything that was/is wrong with the Rangers. The team completely bailed on defense while on a power play. Quick had been standing on his head up to that point, keeping the Rangers in the game, but Nurse’s goal opened the floodgates. He was wide open, and while Quick likely would have loved to have the goal back, it was clear he was upset with himself and his teammates. Everyone on the ice hung him out to dry.

Darnell Nurse Jonathan Quick Oilers Rangers

In his 32 Thoughts column, Friedman highlighted Nurse’s shorthanded goal late in the first period as a defining low point. After stopping Edmonton’s first 18 shots, Quick was beaten twice in quick succession, with the second goal leaving him visibly shaken. Quick, known for his high standards and resilience, lifted his mask in disbelief after Nurse walked in untouched to score with just nine seconds remaining in the period—a glaring breakdown for the Rangers.

Was This The Moment The Rangers Knew Trades Were Needed?

The game marked the beginning of a steep slide, with the Rangers losing six of their next seven. Following the loss, Drury reportedly made it known that players like Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba could be available in trade talks. Now, Friedman is reporting that Drury is taking stock of the trade market and seeing what most of his players are worth.

With limited trade protection complicating negotiations and teams like Ottawa rumored as a potential trade partner, Drury faces a tough road ahead. If there’s one positive, it’s that he’s realized how problematic things are with time to still do something about it.

For a team judged on playoff performance, the Rangers got a slap in the face with that Nurse goal, and the Oilers won. Whether Drury can right the ship before the team completely caves is another story.

