Iginla Out, Eyes on Cowan, and WJC Team Canada Camp Reveal

It’s almost that magical time of year again—the World Junior Championship is just around the corner. After a heartbreaking quarterfinal loss last year, Team Canada is determined to reclaim gold at the WJC. This year’s selection roster features several returning players from 2024, but it also includes a few surprising cuts that have sparked plenty of debate.
Do you agree with Hockey Canada’s roster decisions?
Returning With Confidence
Team Canada will rely on key returnees to lead the charge at this year’s World Junior Championship—assuming they make the final roster. Among the forwards are Matthew Wood, Easton Cowan, Brayden Yager, and Carson Rehkopf, who bring valuable experience and skill to the lineup. On defense, Oliver Bonk is the lone returning blueliner. He’ll be eager to redeem himself after a tough moment in last year’s tournament, where his own-goal against Czechia led to a heartbreaking quarterfinal exit.
In net, Scott Ratzlaff will seek a bigger role in 2025 after watching from the sidelines last year as Mathis Rousseau started every game. The team as a whole will be aiming for redemption following their worst finish since 2019, making this tournament a critical opportunity to restore Canada’s dominance on the world stage.
Eyes will be on Easton Cowan in particular, as he’s been one of the CHL’s most electrifying players over the past few seasons. If Canada hopes to bounce back, their returnees will need to set the tone both on and off the ice. The 19-year-old has an incredible 54-game point streak going. He is expected to light it up alongside Gavin McKenna, who leads the WHL in scoring.
Players Left Off WJC Team Canada Camp List
The release of Team Canada’s selection roster brought some significant surprises, as several standout players were left off the invite list. Notable omissions include Tij Iginla — who it was later learned is done for the season following hip surgery –, Carter Yakemchuk, Zayne Parekh, Michael Misa, and Liam Greentree—all of whom are enjoying phenomenal seasons. It begs the question: why weren’t these players given a chance?
It’s easy to argue that their talent rivals, if not surpasses, some of those on the selection roster. Take Zayne Parekh, for instance. He captured the CHL Defenseman of the Year Award in 2023 and played a key role in winning a Memorial Cup Championship. With his proven success at the Major Junior level, what more does he need to demonstrate to earn a spot?
Michael Misa, meanwhile, is currently leading the CHL in goals. While critics may argue that Misa is too young and will have future opportunities, others contend that age shouldn’t matter—Canada should take the best players available right now.
These decisions raise questions about the selection criteria and whether factors like individual accolades and current form are weighed heavily enough. Team Canada’s choices will undoubtedly be scrutinized as the tournament approaches.
Will Canada bring home Gold in 2025?
